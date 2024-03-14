 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this huge sale on Yamaha home theater receivers

If you want something to boost the sound on your home cinema setup and soundbar deals just don’t cut it, check out the huge sale that Crutchfield has on Yamaha home theater receivers. There are six different models in the sale with prices starting from just $300 so there’s something for every budget and need. To see the full sale, click the button below. If you want some guidance on what to consider buying, keep reading while we take you through the highlights.

What to shop for in the Yamaha home theater receiver sale

Yamaha makes some of the best AV receivers around so you’re in safe hands here. The sale’s top seller is the . It usually costs $1,000 but Crutchfield has discounted it to $650 so you save $350 off the regular price. It has seven channels which make it perfect for powering a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system. Three of its HDMI inputs support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz content so it’s perfect for gaming or watching 4K Blu-rays. Its other four inputs support 4K/60 video content. There are 100 watts per channel into 8 ohms at 0.06% THD with 2 channels driven. Besides the Dolby Atmos and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization which is great for movies, the Yamaha Aventage RX-A2A also allows you to stream music from your phone or tablet, or use the built-in phono input to connect your turntable.

If your budget is smaller, check out the which is down to $300 from $350. It’s a five-channel amplifier with 70 watts per channel into 8 ohms at 0.09% THD with 2 channels driven. There’s Dolby and DTS surround sound decoding while it upscales HD video signals to 4K. Cinema DSP modes add richness and depth to your listening experience while there’s Adaptive Dynamic Range Control which limits the volume level on sound effects and commercials for more discreet late-night viewing or listening.

For a truly high-end experience, check out the which features highly in our roundup of the best AV receivers. It’s enjoying a $550 price cut so it’s down to $3,000 from $3,550. It has an 11-channel amplifier with 150 watts per channel into 8 ohms at 0.06% THD. It has a high slew rate design for clear and consistent performance across a wide frequency range, while there’s Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound decoding. AI technology analyzes your content and creates optimal surround effects in real time while Cinema DSP HD3 adds richness and depth. We’re just scratching the surface here on a truly high-end AV receiver thanks to its wealth of HDMI 2.1 ports, support for VRR, seemingly every streaming service you can think of, and much more.

These are just a few of the examples in the Crutchfield sale on Yamaha AV receivers with many other models to check out. The sale is unlikely to stick around for long so if you’re keen to upgrade your AV equipment for less, check it out now before you miss out.

