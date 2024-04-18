 Skip to main content
Walmart is having a clearance sale on Vizio TVs — From $148

People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.
Vizio

Walmart is frequently the home of some of the best TV deals around with the retailer being particularly great right now. It’s currently hosting a clearance sale on Vizio TVs with many models on sale ranging from HDTVs up to feature-rich 4K TVs. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, you need to check out this sale. Hit the button below to check it out for yourself or keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite highlights.

What to shop for in the Walmart Vizio TV sale

Vizio is one of the best TV brands for variety and this sale shows how varied it is. One TV that we instantly gravitate towards is the It usually costs $628 but it’s currently $100 off so it costs just $528. The instant highlight is the large screen but it’s packed with features too. It has Dolby Vision Bright Mode for more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. There’s a full array backlight to ensure LEDs are evenly distributed across the backlight, while active pixel tuning provides intelligent pixel-level adjustments that tune the contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones. An IQ Active Processor ensures excellent 4K upscaling while the V-Gaming Engine ensures you get the optimal gaming experience automatically with sub 10ms input lag, variable refresh rates, and a finely tuned picture mode. It’s sure to be the best TV for many people.

If your needs are smaller, you can also get the at a great discount. It’s down to $348 from $528 so you’re saving a huge $180 off the regular price, while scoring all the same features as the above TV.

Alternatively, if you want a cheap TV to entertain the kids, how about the ? It’s down to $148 from $250 so you save $102 which is pretty huge in this price range. It’s cheap but it still has some cool features like an IQ Picture Processor so you get superior picture processing, while there’s a full array LED backlight, and a dedicated V-Gaming Engine for optimizing the picture while gaming. Its size is perfect for a bedroom or den while there are two HDMI ports and smart TV functionality to save you the hassle of juggling devices all the time.

These are just a few of the TVs that form part of the Walmart Vizio TV sale right now. Many different sizes are available with different prices to cover every need. Check it out for yourself by hitting the button below if one of the TVs we picked out doesn’t appeal.

