Samsung is having a clearance sale on some of its best TVs — from $370

Jennifer Allen
Samsung 2023 S95C QD-OLED TV seen in a brightly-lit room near windows.
Looking for a new TV at a great price? Go straight to the source and check out the TV deals going on at Samsung as part of its clearance sale. 4K TVs are available from just $370 with high-end QLED and even Neo QLED TVs on sale. There are over 20 TVs in the sale so the best thing you can do is look for yourself by tapping the button below. However, if you have no idea where to start, keep reading and we’ll guide you through our favorites.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV clearance sale

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so whatever you buy here will be a delight. One popular option which is one of the best TVs around is the . It usually costs $2,000 but it’s down to $1,200 right now so you save $800. Its screen utilizes Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology so you get fantastically vivid colors and the deepest blacks. It also has Neo Quantum HDR+ over regular HDR while its Neural Quantum Processor can upscale all kinds of content. Even its sound is great thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so you can feel truly immersed in what you’re watching.

For another TV that’s keen to feature among the best QLED TVs, consider the which is down to $1,100 from $1,500. With over 30 million pixels via Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs, and technology like Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, it’s great for fast-moving and vibrant action.

Instead of QLED, how about an OLED panel? There’s always the which is $600 off so it’s down to $1,900 from $2,500. It offers 30% brighter pixels than previous models with QD technology boosting the picture quality. There’s also Quantum HDR OLED+ which boasts rich contrast and the best color range. For gamers, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro keeps things super smooth.

We’ve picked out just a few of the Samsung TVs in the Samsung clearance sale with many others available. These include stylish models like The Frame range as well as outdoor TVs too. Check it all out for yourself by tapping the button below before the sale ends very soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
This Anker portable projector is on sale for $400 — 50% off!
The Anker Nebula Vega portable projector with its remote control.

Not all projectors are big and bulky. Some are even portable enough for you to use in any room around the home and even outdoors. The Anker Nebula Vega is a great example of a portable projector, and if you're interested, you can get it at 50% off from Crutchfield. Instead of its original price of $800, you'll only have to pay $400 for this device. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as stocks are already running low. If you don't hurry, you may miss out on the $400 discount.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Vega portable projector
The Anker Nebula Vega is a completely portable projector because it runs on a built-in battery that offers up to three hours of usage, which means you can move it around the house, take it out to your backyard, and even bring it with you during your outdoor adventures. However, even with its portability, you should still consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector to make sure that you can maximize its output, which includes a screen size of 30 inches to 120 inches, Full HD resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. To make things easier, the Anker Nebula Vega offers automatic focus and automatic keystone correction, for less settings to tinker with.

This outdoor TV has a $600 discount in time for summer
A Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV at a side angle.

TV deals are a little different when you’re seeking a TV you can use outdoors but Crutchfield has a great offer on a Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV: $600 off bringing it down to $1,059 from $1,659. Perfect for enjoying your favorite shows or movies while outside in the shade, here’s everything else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV
You won’t see Sunbrite on any of the best TV brands lists but that’s because it’s a fairly niche product. Namely, it’s for those looking for a rugged, all-weather TV rather than one for their living room. The TV can handle the extreme temperatures of permanent outdoor installation, easily shaking off insects, rain, and humidity, while still looking good.

Rare deal drops this 75-inch QLED from Samsung to $850
The Samsung Q60C QLED 4K TV against a white background.

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 75-inch Q60C, is currently on sale at Crutchfield with a $550 discount. Usually costing $1,398, it’s down to $848 which is a fantastic price for such a huge TV. One of the better TV deals around at the moment, we can’t say how long it’ll stick around for at this price, so here’s a quick look at why you should buy now.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q60C
When buying a TV, you should always consider a Samsung TV as it’s one of the best TV brands out there. You simply can’t go wrong with Samsung thanks to it making many of the best TVs. With the Samsung 75-inch Q60C, you get Quantum Dot technology which provides 100% color volume with full color and brightness. There’s also support for Quantum HDR aka HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, and HLG, so you get superior contrast and brightness. There’s also an edge-lit Dual LED backlight which combines cool tone and warm tone LEDs for improved picture contrast and less light leakage, while frame dimming further enhances contrast.

