Looking for a new TV at a great price? Go straight to the source and check out the TV deals going on at Samsung as part of its clearance sale. 4K TVs are available from just $370 with high-end QLED and even Neo QLED TVs on sale. There are over 20 TVs in the sale so the best thing you can do is look for yourself by tapping the button below. However, if you have no idea where to start, keep reading and we’ll guide you through our favorites.

What to shop for in the Samsung TV clearance sale

Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so whatever you buy here will be a delight. One popular option which is one of the best TVs around is the . It usually costs $2,000 but it’s down to $1,200 right now so you save $800. Its screen utilizes Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology so you get fantastically vivid colors and the deepest blacks. It also has Neo Quantum HDR+ over regular HDR while its Neural Quantum Processor can upscale all kinds of content. Even its sound is great thanks to Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ so you can feel truly immersed in what you’re watching.

For another TV that’s keen to feature among the best QLED TVs, consider the which is down to $1,100 from $1,500. With over 30 million pixels via Quantum Matrix with Mini LEDs, and technology like Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, it’s great for fast-moving and vibrant action.

Instead of QLED, how about an OLED panel? There’s always the which is $600 off so it’s down to $1,900 from $2,500. It offers 30% brighter pixels than previous models with QD technology boosting the picture quality. There’s also Quantum HDR OLED+ which boasts rich contrast and the best color range. For gamers, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro keeps things super smooth.

We’ve picked out just a few of the Samsung TVs in the Samsung clearance sale with many others available. These include stylish models like The Frame range as well as outdoor TVs too. Check it all out for yourself by tapping the button below before the sale ends very soon.

