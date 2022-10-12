The Anker Nebula Capsule is a small but powerful projector that you can buy from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale at 27% off. The shopping event, also called the October Prime Day, has slashed the prices of all kinds of electronic devices, and for the Anker Nebula Capsule, there’s an $80 discount to its original price of $300 to bring its price down to $220. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to buy this portable projector, you don’t have time to waste.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule projector

The Anker Nebula Capsule projector may look like a humble can of soda, but it’s an amazing little device with a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Our guide on how to choose a home theater projector starts by asking you to consider your budget, but whether you’re short on cash or you want to invest in a portable projector, the Anker Nebula Capsule could be the perfect purchase for you. It can display videos at a size of up to 100 inches, and because it’s powered by Android, it can project content from streaming apps such as Netflix and YouTube. The projector also features a 360-degree speaker, so it’s an all-in-one entertainment device that you can take wherever you go, limited only by its battery life of 4 hours on a single charge.

Perhaps the only downside to the Anker Nebula Capsule is its 854×480 resolution, which is a far cry from the output of the best home theater projectors. However, with such a low price that’s even cheaper during Amazon’s sale, and all the features that it packs, that’s a small sacrifice to make. The Anker Nebula Capsule is great for watching shows and movies in your backyard, while camping, or at a party, among other situations, though it will help if you’ll also have one of the best projector screens in tow.

While most shoppers focus on large-screen TVs and audio systems when they browse through Prime Day deals, you shouldn’t ignore the utility of owning a projector, especially one that’s as portable as the Anker Nebula Capsule. It’s yours for just $220 after Amazon reduced its original price of $300 by $80. If you can already imagine how much fun you’ll have with this projector, then you don’t have to think about it — buy the Anker Nebula Capsule now, while the discount is still online.

