Do you buy a 24-pack of seltzer water every time you do to the store? Are you constantly cracking open a fizzy water and filling your recycling bin with cans? There is a cheaper solution that will also help save the environment: Make your own soda water. This SodaStream Prime Day deal makes the convenient device super cheap. It’s now only $90 instead of its usual $160 That’s $10 cheaper than it has ever been. It’s a fantastic $70 discount, meaning this device will pay for itself almost twice as fast as it would at full price. Check it out at Amazon while Prime Day deals are still live.

Why you should buy the SodaSteam E-Terra during Prime Day

Prime Day is a great time to buy appliances. Amazon is having fantastic price cuts on some of the most popular models, while competing retailers try to offer their own sales. Target is having Target Circle Week, for instance, which is cutting prices on lots of home appliances. But we’re here to talk about the SodaStream E-Terra. SodaStream is the biggest brand name in the soda water biz, and this is one of their simplest carbonated water makers. The E-Terra comes with the basic SodaStream device, which has a thin profile that will fit on any counter, right next to a toaster and a Keurig. You also get a reusable, dishwasher-safe bottle for use when carbonating the water, and a free CO2 cannister. If you want fancier features, like the ability to make cocktails, consider a fancier model like the SodaStream Art.

You have to drink quite a bit of soda water in order to save money with a SodaStream, but there are other benefits too. If you find yourself not drinking enough water throughout the day, adding a little pizzazz to your water with fizz might help you stay hydrated. It’s also just much more convenient than buying cans or bottles. The only thing you have to refill are the CO2 cannisters, which are much easier to store than a big box of cans.

The SodaStream E-Terra sparkling water maker is ridiculously cheap during Prime Day, down to just $90 from its usual $160. Grab one while its on sale and save a cool $70 — the device will help you save even more in the long run.

