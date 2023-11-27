 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My WFH foot warmer is just $30 today for Prime members

John Alexander
By
John Alexander using the Hodeamy heated floor mat.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It’s Cyber Monday, which means two things: You can get great deals and winter is coming. As a result, now is a great time to prep your home office for the winter. One touch I have is the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat. It’s usually $39, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member (or are on an Amazon Prime membership free trial) you can get it for just $30, saving you $9. Tap the button below to see more about the floor mat yourself, or keep reading to see why I like it so much.

Why you should buy the Hodeamy Heater Floor Mat

Last year, I was suffering from a recurring bout of unreasonably cold feet for reasons I never figured out. Wooly socks were not enough, but the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat did the trick. It heats up quickly to a level of your choosing and provides warmth across the whole of the pad. It’s pretty spacious (the manufacturer says 15.35 inches by 17.72 inches) and I felt the natural resting position of my feet hit within the warmth of the pad with minimal efforts.

Speaking of minimal efforts, the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat shines for the minimal effort it requires to use. You can just plug it in and hold a long press on its single button to turn it on. If you want to adjust the temperature you can tap the button once. Turning off the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat is as easy as long pressing the button or waiting, as it turns off automatically after a few hours for safety purposes. While I find myself using my thumb, all of these presses can be done with your toe or heel, too, if you like. You’ll never need to bend down to fool with it.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you feel like something like the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat will enhance the area below your office desk, go ahead and tap the button below. If you’re a Prime Member you can get it for just $30 right now, which is $9 below the usual price of $39. Then, if your mind is still stuck on how to get warm, why don’t you check out these Cyber Monday coffee maker deals to figure out the best way for you to get a warm cup in your hands.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best Keurig Cyber Monday deals — from only $49
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals

There are some great deals on Keurig coffee makers going on right now as part of retailers' Cyber Monday deals. These machines, which use K-Pods of a wide range of varieties, can make single-serve beverages or even iced coffee drinks. We listed all of our favorite coffee maker Cyber Monday deals from Keurig below, but first we would like to share the details on our absolute favorite one, picked for a combination of its convenience and discounted price.
Best Keurig Cyber Monday deal

The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig's system of coffee makers, but that doesn't mean you're giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart's Keurig deals for Cyber Monday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

Read more
This Roomba robot vacuum is still $159 following Black Friday (42% off)
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Keeping a house clean can be daunting, especially after a long day at work. That's where robot vacuums come in; while they can't clean all of your house, they can at least make sure that dirt and debris stay off the floor. If you missed Black Friday deals from yesterday, don't worry; there are still quite a few great deals on robot vacuums you can take advantage of. For example, there's the iRobot Roomba 694, an entry-level robot vacuum with a few neat features that's on sale at Amazon. While it usually retails at $275, you can grab it for $159, which is a significant %42 discount from what it usually costs.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694
Even though it's an entry-level and budget-friendly robot vacuum, that doesn't mean the Roomba 694 doesn't have a lot of power and functionality. It has a three-stage cleaning process and two different brush types that help it pick up and clean some of the worst debris. Its brushes are also height-adjustable so that it can manage larger things than just dirt, such as cereal or pebbles, so it's versatile. It can also use it's smart features to detect very dirty parts of the floor and spend some extra time focused on those.

Read more
This Jackery solar generator with solar panels is 45% off, and worth it
A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.

Even with a surplus of Black Friday deals still taking place there are some Cyber Monday deals starting to pop up as well. This makes now a great time to stock up on some smart home tech such as a portable power station. One of the best deals we’ve seen is on the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station, which includes two 100-watt solar panels for its $899 Cyber Monday price at Amazon. This is an impressive discount of $750, as this bundle regularly costs $1,649. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station
Jackery has several models that are always in contention to be one of the best portable power stations. The Jackery Explorer 1000, however, not only makes our list, but tops it off as the best overall portable power station on the market. With this portable power station around you can get access to clean and unlimited solar energy. It comes with a smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency, as well as two Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels. This panels can charge from 0% to a full charge in about eight hours via sunlight, or just 5.5 hours if you want to plug it in to an AC outlet for charging.

Read more