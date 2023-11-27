My WFH foot warmer is just $30 today for Prime members

It’s Cyber Monday, which means two things: You can get great deals and winter is coming. As a result, now is a great time to prep your home office for the winter. One touch I have is the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat. It’s usually $39, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member (or are on an Amazon Prime membership free trial) you can get it for just $30, saving you $9. Tap the button below to see more about the floor mat yourself, or keep reading to see why I like it so much.

Why you should buy the Hodeamy Heater Floor Mat

Last year, I was suffering from a recurring bout of unreasonably cold feet for reasons I never figured out. Wooly socks were not enough, but the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat did the trick. It heats up quickly to a level of your choosing and provides warmth across the whole of the pad. It’s pretty spacious (the manufacturer says 15.35 inches by 17.72 inches) and I felt the natural resting position of my feet hit within the warmth of the pad with minimal efforts.

Speaking of minimal efforts, the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat shines for the minimal effort it requires to use. You can just plug it in and hold a long press on its single button to turn it on. If you want to adjust the temperature you can tap the button once. Turning off the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat is as easy as long pressing the button or waiting, as it turns off automatically after a few hours for safety purposes. While I find myself using my thumb, all of these presses can be done with your toe or heel, too, if you like. You’ll never need to bend down to fool with it.

If you feel like something like the Hodeamy Heated Floor Mat will enhance the area below your office desk, go ahead and tap the button below. If you’re a Prime Member you can get it for just $30 right now, which is $9 below the usual price of $39. Then, if your mind is still stuck on how to get warm, why don’t you check out these Cyber Monday coffee maker deals to figure out the best way for you to get a warm cup in your hands.

