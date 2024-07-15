 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day Amazon Echo deals: Glow, Pop, Show, Sub, Frame, more

By
Amazon Echo Show 5th Generation on a shelf.
Digital Trends

While many things are on sale as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, it’s also one of the best times to buy the brand’s own devices, like the Echo lineup. But there’s so much it can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know where to start. If you’re keen to track down the best Amazon Echo deals, you’re in luck. We’ve picked them all out and listed them below. That means everything from standard Amazon Echos to the Echo Show with its useful touchscreen. Alongside the best prices, we’ve also taken a look at what you need to consider before buying one. In no time at all, you’ll be in the perfect position to know what to do when it comes to these awesome Prime Day Amazon Echo deals.

Best Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

  • Amazon Echo Glow —
  • Amazon Echo Pop —
  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Buds —
  • Amazon Echo (4th Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Sub —

Best Amazon Echo Show Prime Day deals

  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) —
  • Amazon Echo Show 15 —
  • Amazon Echo Show 15 with frame —

How to choose an Amazon Echo on Prime Day

There are quite a few different Amazon Echo models so if you’re trying to figure out which Amazon Echo you should buy, you need to do some research. In all cases, you’re gaining Alexa support so you can use voice commands to find out the weather, the news, sports scores, or control your smart home devices. This is scratching the surface with what Alexa can do with thousands of Alexa commands at your disposal.

The simplest way to break down which is the best Amazon Alexa smart speaker for you is to think about if you need a screen or not. Devices like the Amazon Echo Show 8 offer a display so they’re bulkier but potentially more useful for you. The Echo Show range is particularly handy if you’re in the kitchen as it means you can view recipe instructions or even watch Netflix while you cook. It works like a photo frame too so if you simply want to display attractive images or photos of the family, the Echo Show range is a good option for personalizing your home.

If you want to keep costs down and don’t need a screen, check out the Amazon Echo Pop. It’s tiny right down to being very thin so it takes up hardly any room wherever you place it. Despite the size, it pumps out good quality sound and it also works as an Eero extender for your network.

If you prefer something bigger and with better sound, check out the Amazon Echo which provides room-filling sound in an attractive way. There’s also the slightly smaller Echo Dot which is a good go-between across the Pop and the standard Echo.

If you take audio seriously, check out the Amazon Echo Studio which has support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos so it’s more suitable for audiophiles.

In all cases, think about your audience. Who are you buying for? If you’re buying an Echo to place in your child’s bedroom or play area, there’s a dedicated Kids range which looks a lot more fun than the regular Amazon Echos. Buying one of these adds more personality to their room while also providing convenient parental controls.

How we chose these Amazon Echo Prime Day deals

We’re experts in tracking down all the best deals. That’s because we do this job every single day of the year — not just during the Prime Day sales. We know what to look for and where. When it comes to Amazon Echo Prime Day deals, it makes sense that the best deals would be via Amazon direct but to be certain, we also take a look at other major retailers in case an awesome deal tries to slip past us. Believe us — it won’t when we’re involved.

Besides finding the cheapest prices, we also make sure that we only pick out the best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals in terms of quality. We evaluate each product we feature here thanks to our expert tech knowledge. That means we won’t feature inferior products or refurbished models that are a little too dated to be good value.

At all times, we keep on top of things. Throughout Prime Day, we check back regularly to see how prices may have changed throughout the day, before updating them here. That way, there’s no need for you to look anywhere else. We’re doing all the hard work for you so that you can quickly find the right deal for your needs.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Milwaukee Prime Day deals: drills, saws, sanders and more
A man using Milwaukee Goatskin Leather Gloves for handling iron.

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, we’ve homed in on some specific areas that you’re likely to want to buy from. Right now, we’re checking out all the best Milwaukee Prime Day deals so you can save big on some highly sought after power tools. If you’re keen to keep on top of your home renovation projects, you’ll be delighted with how well these tools work. Besides listing all the best deals, we’re also on hand with some key advice on what to consider when buying new power tools from Milwaukee.
Best Milwaukee power tool Prime Day deals
Milwaukee is a well respected power tool brand and it seemingly makes everything you could ever wish to own. That means plenty of impact wrenches, multitools, impact drivers, utility knives, and anything else you can think of too. Right down to blowers and lights, Milwaukee has you covered. Here are the best Milwaukee power tool Prime Day deals.

Milwaukee M12 cordless hammer drill/driver --
Milwaukee M12 cutoff tool --
Milwaukee M18 hackzall --
Milwaukee M12 ratchet tool --
Milwaukee M18 random orbit sander --
Milwaukee M18 jig saw --
Milwaukee M18 cordless router --

Read more
Best DeWalt Prime Day deals: cheap drills, saws and grinders
A DeWalt drill being used.

If your arsenal of power tools at home is still incomplete, you're going to want to take advantage of the discounts from this year's Prime Day deals. DeWalt is one of the most trusted brands for power tools and accessories, so we highly recommend checking out the DeWalt Prime Day deals that we've rounded up below. We're not sure how much time is remaining before these Prime Day power tool deals expire though -- they may not make it to the end of the shopping holiday -- so if you see something that you need, you should complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.
Best DeWalt power tool Prime Day deals

One thing that you should know about power tools is that it's better to have them ready at all times than to find yourself having to scramble to buy them when you need them. Their costs will add up if you buy several power tools at once though, which is why you wouldn't want to miss the potential savings from these DeWalt power tool Prime Day deals. Stocks for some of the more popular power tools may sell out quickly though, so you better hurry in completing your transactions.

Read more
Best Target Prime Day deals: Circle Week deals still available
Target logo.

Target is one of Amazon's largest rivals, so it makes sense that it will roll out its own Prime Day deals. Target had an event last week called Circle Week, and there are still some deals sticking around. If you're planning to buy from TV deals or you're thinking about getting any other appliance during the shopping event, you should take a look at what's available from Target Prime Day deals as its discounts may be bigger than everywhere else. We've rounded up our favorite offers below, and if you see one that you like, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as fast as you can because it may be gone the next moment.
Best Target Prime Day TV deals

Whether you're aiming to buy a budget-friendly TV or you want a screen with one of the latest technologies such as a QLED TV or OLED TV, you won't be disappointed by the offer from this year's Target Prime Day TV deals. Your only concern is completing your purchase for the TV that you want as soon as possible because we're not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the best TVs on the market right now.

Read more