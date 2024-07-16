 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Blink Prime Day deals: The Blink Mini is half off today

Blink Outdoor cam wet from the rain.
There are some fantastic Prime Day deals going on right now and Blink is offering up some of the best Prime Day security camera deals among them. A Blink camera can go a long way toward keeping your house safe and secure, and adding one or several to your smart home setup is as affordable as ever with the best Blink Prime Day deals. We’ve rounded all of them up below, and you’ll find both individual cameras and camera bundles currently discounted. Act quickly to claim these deals while you can, and if Blink isn’t turning out the deals you’d hoped for you can also check out the Arlo Prime Day deals, Kasa Prime Day deals, and Ring Prime Day deals going on right now as well.

Best Blink camera Prime Day deals

  • Blink Mini 2 camera —
  • Blink Video Doorbell camera —
  • Blink Outdoor 4 camera —
  • Blink wired floodlight camera —
  • Blink Outdoor 4 floodlight camera —

Best Blink camera bundle Prime Day deals

There are plenty of Blink camera bundles out there with different price ranges depending on your needs. It can be as simple as a bundle of two indoor cameras but it can also be a full set to cover your whole home. In all cases, the basics are there — a camera which helps you monitor your home for less.

  • Blink Mini camera 2-pack —
  • Blink Video Doorbell camera with Sync Module 2 —
  • Blink Whole Home Bundle —
  • Blink OUtdoor 4 camera 3-pack with Blink Mini camera —
  • Blink Outdoor 4 camera 5-pack —

How to choose a Blink security camera on Prime Day

In an ideal world, we’d all want to invest in one of the best home security systems but it gets expensive. A better option is to buy one of the best home security cameras i.e. something from Blink or as part of a bundle. As with any major purchase, spend some time thinking about what you can afford. Something like the Blink Mini costs from just $50 for two cameras but you can spend a lot more if you choose to. Also, many people will find that they want to own more than one camera so that they can cover their whole home rather than just one corner.

Once you’ve figured out your budget, think strongly about how you plan on using your camera. Do you need a camera to keep an eye on your dog while you head out for a bit? Check out Blink’s indoor camera range. Alternatively, if you need to keep an eye on your yard or anyone knocking on your door, check out the outdoor range and also Blink Video Doorbell for added security.

Read up on the motion detection options available on each and also look for whether night vision works in black and white or if there are color options too.

It’s also important to consider installation. Blink cameras on the whole are fairly simple to set up but it’s useful to read up on any wall mounts involved or if there needs to be some simple wiring. While you’re thinking of installation, check to see if you need a separate hub to connect the cameras as that can add to the cost of a deal that previously looked like exceptional value.

Ultimately, you need to combine a few different considerations when buying any Blink camera. Budget, ease of use, how easy it is to install and set up, along with the features you need most are all vital. From there, you’ll be happy with what you’ve decided to buy. Bear in mind that most people will want more than one Blink camera unless they have a very specific aim.

How we chose these Blink Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re looking for. We spend our days throughout the year seeking out cheap deals and crucially, ones that are worth buying. Because of that, we know what to look for. We don’t just wait for major sales events like Prime Day as we know some awesome deals also pop up throughout the year too. By doing so, we can compare the Blink Prime Day deals happening to what goes on elsewhere. Sometimes, deals can be more incremental than anything meaning you might not save as much as you’d think. We focus on the deals that you simply won’t see outside of Prime Day so that you can save the most possible.

Alongside that, we know about the best security equipment and cameras so we focus on the best Blink equipment that you actually want to own. We don’t include inferior products that aren’t worth your time and money. Instead, we combine our knowledge to make sure you see deals that are both great value and worth owning.

Basically, these are the deals that we would recommend to our friends and family or that are tempting us into making a purchase too. You can trust these deals to be the best, right down to us looking across all the major retailers.

