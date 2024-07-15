Best Ring Prime Day deals: video doorbells for 50% off

With Prime Day deals going on right now, we’ve picked out some spectacular Ring Prime Day deals in particular. The popular video doorbell is a great way to secure your home and provide you with peace of mind without costing a fortune. Below, we’ve highlighted all the best Ring deals including video doorbell deals, Prime Day security cameras, and security bundles. We’re also here with some key buying advice on what to consider before you hit the button.

Best Ring Doorbell Prime Day deals

Ring provides one of the best video doorbells around and is strongly recommended by pretty much everyone. If you’re looking to buy a new Ring Doorbell, we’ve picked out all our favorites below. This includes both wired and wireless options to suit every way of installing it.

Best Ring security camera Prime Day deals

Ring also makes some great security cameras for your home. If you’re looking for the best home security cameras https://www.digitaltrends.com/home/best-home-security-cameras/, take a look at what Ring has to offer. It also sells outdoor ones so we’ve featured a mixture of them all below.

Best Ring home security bundle Prime Day deals

For the ultimate in home security, check out what Ring has to offer when it comes to home security bundles. It makes some of the best DIY home security systems around which are perfect if you want to set up an alarm as well as monitoring service.

How to choose a Ring camera on Prime Day

We have an extensive Ring security camera buying guide which should get you on the right path. As with all purchases, it’s important to not get swept up with the deals going on. Figure out your budget then stick to it. Don’t stretch yourself too thin as a good deal is only good if you’re able to afford it. In particular, if you plan on kitting out your home with a home security system, you want to budget accordingly so you don’t miss out on any key elements of your setup.

Once you’ve figured out cost, you need to think about which camera to buy. For instance, there’s the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro series which is ideal if you want the best lens and recording, along with motion tracking capabilities while outside. It has great color night vision as well as HDR so it provides a sharp image.

However, if you need more lighting, either as an outdoor night light or even to ward off unwanted visitors, check out the Ring Floodlight Cam Pro series. It can light the way from your car to your door keeping you safe, but by being so bright, you might also scare off animals or even nefarious visitors. Go for the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus and you gain a 105 decibel siren for the ultimate way of putting people off taking a step nearer.

Those are all outdoor cameras but there are also indoor options like the Ring Stick Up Cam series which can be used indoors and outdoors. It means you can keep an eye on your pets or even your children while you’re not around. And, of course, you could also spot any burglars or home invaders.

In all these cases, it’s important to read up on installation. Some Ring cameras are as easy as a few minutes with a couple of tools but some can be more involved, especially wired solutions. Make sure you have the skills to complete the job or you know someone who can. The last thing you want is to buy a great Ring camera and not be able to easily install it yourself because you lack the right power tools or knowledge.

How we chose these Ring Prime Day deals

Each day of the year, we’re looking for great deals. We don’t just wait for Prime Day, we’re doing it all the time. That means when it comes to Ring Prime Day deals, we know what we’re looking for. We have the knowledge of how things played out in the past so we can quickly see if a deal is more incremental rather than spectacular. That’s not always a bad thing but it means we can prioritize the truly fantastic offers over the little things.

We know that a good deal is only a good deal if it’s worth owning. That means we feature Ring items that are actually worth your time and money. We won’t include dated technology unless it’s significantly discounted, and we certainly don’t include anything that we think is poor quality. These are the deals that we’d buy ourselves or recommend to friends and family.

Putting those two things together means that you get great quality and at as low a price as possible. We check all the major retailers and not just Amazon, so wherever the cheapest price is, we’ve got it listed here. That way, you won’t have to go looking for yourself. It’s the perfect solution for ensuring your home is more secure while costing you less.