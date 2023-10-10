 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day power strip deals happening today

Chances are, if you have a computer you also have a power strip. Between your desktop tower, two or three of the best monitors, and a strategically placed lamp or two, your computer corner is going to be filled with things that need plugging in. Standard two plug outlets just cannot keep up.

But, let’s face it, chances are your power strip is older. That means it likely to not have as high-powered of surge protection as modern devices. Or, if it is really old it might not even have USB ports on the top, which you can get now for just a few dollars extra. Plus, really old devices tend to have their unused ports in a dangerously unusable state, filled with dust.

The really good news is that Amazon, as part of the event, is having some spectacular sales on power strips, including some early deals you can shop now. While we’re following the big October Prime Day deals elsewhere, if you want a power strip on the cheap, this is the place to shop for one. We put the emphasis on “cheap” because they really are inexpensive right now, by the way, so do yourself a favor and pick one up if yours is looking shabby, it’ll be worth every penny.

Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector — $10, was $12

An overhead view of the Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector.
This is the standard surge protector you’re probably used to in your home, office, and schools. It absorbs 790 joules and a contains a 15 amp circuit breaker. You’ll also notice the typical red light LED switch that, when lit, indicates your connected electronics are receiving protection. The Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector comes with a 6-foot cord.

Mifaso Power Strip with USB — $13, was $16

A view of the top of the Mifaso Power Strip with USB and its cord, wound up.
This power strip provides 3 outlets and 3 USB-A ports in a small, 4.2 x 3.4 x 1.3 inch area. It has a smartly designed, 5-foot UL-listed plug-in cord with a cable management strap and attractive braiding. If your computer desk is flush with the wall, consider mounting the Mifaso Power Strip to the wall via its two rear slots. However, don’t be afraid to put it on top of your desk, either, as the bottom has four rubber feet designed to keep it steady and avoid slipping off your desk even when thick cords are attached to it.

GE Home Electrical 6-Outlet Power Strip (2-Pack) — $14, was $15

The GE Home Electrical 6-Outlet Power Strip on a nightstand, with a close up of its power strip.
For an incredibly low price on two power strips, enough for your home office and bedroom TV setup, you should check out this deal on the GE Home Electrical 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack. It has an ETL-listed circuit breaker than will trigger when overheating or overvoltage occurs. Note that its rear has two keyhole style mounting slots. These are the ones that are circular with a “line” of slot next to them, and work by placing the circular hole over a screw or nail, then sliding down the slit, locking the head into place behind it. These power strips from GE have a 2-foot, PVC-insulated power cord and measure 3.55 x 3.29 x 11.04 inches.

Addtam 10-Outlet Surge Protector — $19, was $30

The Addtam 10-Outlet Power Strip with its lengthy cord bound up.
Addtam provides a more advanced surge protector, ETL-listed and rated to absorb 2,700 joules. It can be used on both 120V and 240V products and features a dual-sided design, supporting 5 outlets per side. Each side also features a spaced outlet for dealing with big-headed plugs. At the foot you’ll find 3 USB-A charge ports as well. When the Addtam 10-Outlet Surge Protector is flipped over, you’ll find both rubber feet and mounting holes. It has a 6-foot extension cord plug-in.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector — $25, was $28

An angled view of the Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector.
For more intense, and diverse, protection you should consider the Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector. Not only does it have 12 highly spaced outlets, but it also contains a power bar with phone line protection, which can help save your telephone or fax machine. It can absorb shocks up to 3,940 joules and comes with a $300,000 connected equipment warranty which will keep you feeling secure in your equipment’s safety, even in the toughest of storms.

