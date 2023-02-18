The best gaming desks for 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The desk is evolving. No longer are desks unwieldy behemoths packed with drawers — they are getting slimmer and cleaner year after year as minimalist desks continue to grow in popularity. But a simple desk doesn't exactly fit the needs of the gaming community. PC gamers need a lot of space for a modern gaming setup. On top of the standard gaming desktop, a mouse and keyboard, and speakers, gamers need room for streaming accessories, gaming merch, and enough mouse space to actually play games!

Thankfully, this problem hasn't gone unnoticed. More and more desks are being made specifically for serious gamers and come equipped with cable-management solutions, gaming-friendly surfaces, and room for lots of add-ons. Here are some of the best gaming desks you can buy today.

Secretlab Magnus Pro

Best gaming desk overall

Pros Electric sit-to-stand system

Lots of official accessories and add-ons

Comes with hidden cable-management tray

Sleek, professional design Cons Expensive

The Secretlab Magnus Pro is a high-end gaming desk designed for full-time gamers. It features a sturdy steel frame and a large, smooth carbon fiber surface that provides ample space for multiple monitors, speakers, and other gaming peripherals. The electric sit-to-stand mechanism works quickly and flawlessly. You can save three unique heights and return to them with the simple press of a button, giving you a chance to stretch and stand a bit between gaming sessions (although you should really try gaming while standing). The desk also includes a built-in cable-management system to keep wires and cables organized and out of sight -- an absolute must if you're trying to load this desk up with streaming equipment or want to use it for multiple purposes.

It'll cost you a bit more, but Secretlab also has a deep library of accessories for this style of desk, including leather rollout tabletops, custom RBG lighting kits, monitor arms, and more.

Secretlab Magnus Pro Best gaming desk overall

Arozzi Arena Ultrawide

The best gaming desk for most gamers

Pros Minimalist design with gamer vibes

Curved front for comfort

Several color options

Affordable Cons Not the most stylish design

There are a surprising number of gaming desks on the market, and most are packed with features and color patterns that appeal to gamers. However, sometimes the best option is the simplest, as evidenced by the incredible Arozzi Arena gaming desk.

The Arozzi has a sturdy metal frame that is durable and great-looking. It’s 63 inches wide and can accommodate even the most intense gaming setups. Best of all, the top of the desk is microfiber, making the whole surface a functional desk mat.

It lacks some of the features found in other gaming desks, such as a cupholder or headset hook. However, with its massive size, durable frame, and microfiber top, it is one of the best gaming desks you can buy.

Arozzi Arena Ultrawide The best gaming desk for most gamers More

Secretlab Magnus

Most affordable Secretlab desk

Pros Compatible with entire Secretlab ecosystem

Sleek, professional design

Multiple sizes for any gaming setup

Comes with hidden cable-management tray Cons No standing option

If you love the Secretlab vibe, but don't have the budget for the Magnus Pro (or the need for a standing desk, really), the standard Magnus gaming desk is just as capable as its newer top-tier sibling at a fraction of the price. This desk is practically identical minus the electronic sit-to-stand legs and infrastructure, and you can still load it with all the add-ons you want.

Secretlab Magnus Most affordable Secretlab desk

Desino Gaming Desk

Best compact gaming desk

Pros Included cupholder, headphone hook, and monitor stand riser

Smaller frame fits tight gaming spaces

Super affordable versus competition Cons Not a lot of extra room for new peripherals

Desino makes a wide range of gaming desks, but we think its 40-inch one is a great choice because of its compact size. At just 40 inches across, it's great for bedroom setups or anyone living in an apartment.

Gamers don’t lose anything with that small footprint, though. The front-facing edges turn inward for ergonomic keyboard placement, and there is a cupholder on the right side as well as a headphone hook on the left.

The Desino also includes a raised monitor stand, clearing up some space underneath for a soundbar or additional storage. If you want additional support, you can add crossbars and struts to make the desk more secure.

All of this adds up to an excellent gaming desk for anyone on a budget or who needs a desk for a tight space.

Desino Gaming Desk Best compact gaming desk

Flexispot EN1B

The best budget sit-to-stand gaming desk

Pros Sit-to-stand capabilities

Minimalist design

Very affordable compared to other standing desks Cons No official gaming accessories

No cable-management tray

The Flexispot EN1B might not have a lot of bells and whistles or a wild RGB setup that screams gaming, but it absolutely gets the job done and is a lot more affordable than more premium sit-to-stand gaming desks without losing much. If you look quickly, it almost looks like Secretlab's Magnus desk, but it's a lot cheaper.

You'll definitely have enough room for all of your PC gaming equipment here (although cable management might be a pain point with no built-in cable tray). Flexispot doesn't advertise this as a gaming desk, so it doesn't offer any gaming-specific add-ons — but with a bit of research, you can gather a handful of third-party accessories in no time.

Flexispot EN1B The best budget sit-to-stand gaming desk

Herman Miller Motia

Super premium gaming desk

Pros Top-of-the-line quality

A conversation piece

Status symbol Cons Outlandishly expensive for a gaming desk

If you've got an unlimited budget, you really can't go wrong with purchasing your gaming desk from one of the most prolific modern furniture designers. Herman Miller has entered the gaming space in the past couple of years, and the Motia sit-to-stand desk is at the very top of its efforts. This desk is more of a statement piece -- anyone spending this much on a desk must love gaming. In terms of features, the Motia desk has everything that lesser desks have — sit-to-stand is simple, there's plenty of space for gaming peripherals, and there's a cable-management box — but not many enticing extras. The surface of the desk is antiglare and anti-smudge, but that doesn't exactly warrant the giant price jump.

Herman Miller Motia Super premium gaming desk

