The best October Prime Day steam mop deals happening now

It may be October, but how to use technology to make spring cleaning easier is still relevant. Now is as good a time as any to grab tech to help clean up around the house, as Amazon’s Prime Day deals are in full swing today, with retailers across the board offering discounts to keep up with the sale. A steam mop makes a nice addition to the smart home cleaning arsenal, and there are quite a few steam mop deals taking place for Prime Day. You’ll find brand names like Shark and Bissell among the discount, so if you’re looking for some modern technology to help out around the house, read onward for the best Prime Day steam mop deals.

PurSteam 10-in-1 steam mop — $70, was $90

No fuss and easy use is what you’ll be getting with the PurStream 10-in-1 steam mop. It can clean almost anything, as its 10-in-1 functionality includes steam mopping, carpet cleaning, steam cleaning, mirror and glass cleaning, and more. It’s safe on any surface, including hardwood floors, vinyl, marble, and ceramic and porcelain tiles. It’s also child and pet safe, as it cleans with no chemicals yet still leaves floors looking clean and new.

Shark S7000 all-in-one hard floor steam mop — $109, was $170

Shark is one of the better known names in household cleaning appliances, and with the S7000 it’s created a piece of tech that can both scrub and sanitize simultaneously. The combination of steam and coating pads delivers up to twice the removal of traditional steam mops on sealed hard floors, and its ability to deep clean removes layers of dust, residue, grease, and bacteria. It maneuvers smoothly and easily, with the scrubbing mop head delivering over 150 scrubs per minute.

Shark S1000 hard floor steam mop — $170, was $200

The Shark S1000 is capable of providing up to three times better removal of traditional steam mops It has a powerful and targeted steam blast that’s controllable with the touch of a finger, and three steam modes are available for use. They include Light, Normal, and Deep, ranging from easy cleanup to stuck-on messes and stains. This steam mop is meant for hard-surfaced floors, doing its best work on hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate, and vinyl. It even has LED headlights that can help you find hidden debris around the house.

Shark HydroVac XL 3-in-1 steam mop — $220, was $360

The Shark HydroVac XL is the floor cleaning solution you should grab if you have a lot of different surfaces to handle. Its 3-in-1 capabilities include vacuuming, mopping, and self-cleaning. You can use it on hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and other hard-surfaced floors, and it can even take on surface dirt and odors from area rugs. The XL tank combines smart suction control and flow control to maximize cleaning efficiency. It even offers the convenience of cordless functionality, a nice feature if you’re cleaning a space with a lot of different rooms.

Bissell CrossWave all-in-one steam mop — $227, was $257

The Bissell CrossWave is an all-in-one floor cleaner that can both vacuum and wash simultaneously. It’s safe and effective for use on tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. It has two tanks that keep clean water and cleaning formula separate from dirty water and dry debris, so you can always clean everyday mess with fresh solution. It also has an innovative microfiber and nylon brush that rotates at 3,000 rounds per minute, which is able to mop and pick up dry debris at the same time.

Bissell CrossWave Hydrosteam wet/dry vacuum — $300, was $350

The Bissell CrossWave Hydrosteam uses the power of HydroSteam Technology to achieve up to 20% better cleaning on tough, sticky messes. It has a tangle-free brush roll that prevents pet hair tangles, making it a great option for pet owners. Its all-in-one functionality includes vacuuming, washing, and steaming, and it can perform all of these functor simultaneously for shorter cleaning sessions. The CrossWave Hydrosteam features LED headlights to reveal any missed areas, as well as a self-cleaning cycle to maintain performance.

