Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Noah McGraw
As much as we try to avoid it, sometimes, you just have to buy those pesky household items you never want to spend money on. But if you’re lucky, you can take advantage of some excellent discounts, like Prime Day deals, which provide the perfect opportunity to stock up. Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days event makes those discounts even sweeter. While we are close to an AA-battery-free world, it hasn’t happened yet. Fortunately, we have a rechargeable option to spend less money and throw fewer batteries into landfills. Right now, you can get a 12-pack of Amazon Basic rechargeable batteries for just $18, thanks to a 10% discount on Prime Day. This deal will likely only stick around during the sale, so if your battery drawer is running low, grab them as soon as possible.

Why you should buy Amazon AA rechargeable batteries during the Prime Day Big Deal Days sale

Of course, there’s not much I can tell you about batteries that you don’t already know. These Amazon Basics brand AAs have a 2,000 mAh storage capacity. That’s lower than a traditional alkaline battery, but it has enough power to last for a good three to four hours of continuous use. Then the rechargeable factor comes in. You can recharge these batteries about 1,000 times before they die out. Think about how many batteries it will save you — and how much money. Let’s do some quick napkin math. 1,000 recharges… alkaline batteries cost around one-third the price of a rechargeable… factor in the difference in storage capacity… It could be as much as $300 in savings over a single battery’s lifetime. A lot less waste too.

Speaking of waste, make sure you recycle your old batteries when they finally die. For these Amazon Basics AAs, that will likely be two years from when you first start using them. They will maintain about 80% of their initial power during that time. They come pre-charged from Amazon, but this pack does not include the charger. Make sure you pick up a while Prime Day is still going on. They even have options that plug into USB slots, so you can charge them from a computer or in the car.

Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries are a great way to save money and reduce electronic waste. During the Prime Day Big Deal Days sales, a 12-pack of AA batteries is down to just $18 from its original $23 — the Amazon listing says $20, but they were more expensive before the event. Grab them before Prime Day is over!

