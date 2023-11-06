We sort of take it for granted, today, that any device we get will come with its own rechargeable battery. When we do get a device that requires a battery — usually AA or AAA — there is often an associated level of “pain” with this news. Kitchen shelves are opened and closed, the ubiquitous junk drawer is sifted, and there is possibly a trip to the store to be had. Why can’t everything just use USB-C cables, again? In any event, you can get 240 batteries, 120 AA and 120 AAA, for just $47 over at Woot right now. Not only will this save you the woes of battery finding when you need them, but it will also save you $103 from the initial price of $150. These batteries are only on sale until supplies dry up or the 30th, so be sure to tap the button below and pick up yours today.

Why you should buy AA and AAA Amazon Basics Batteries

It is a bit surprising, but both AA and AAA batteries are needed in today’s world. For example, wireless game controllers might require AA batteries. Small TV remotes, such as those that come with the best TVs, are likely to use AAA batteries. Another quirk of batteries is that you really shouldn’t mix and match them too much, as having equally powerful batteries is important for most devices. Buying in bulk can be incredibly convenient due to the large stock of uniformly powerful batteries such a person generates.

Amazon Basics batteries come with a 10-year leak-free shelf life so you should be able to use them at any time over the next decade without trouble. They are, however, not rechargeable batteries so do have the issue of being single use. The best rechargeable batteries can get tons of usage cycles, though you will have to deal with consistently charging them.

Reminder, though, that these batteries are going to be on sale for a limited time only. At max, this deal will last until the 30th. However, the exact timing of when the deal will end is impossible to figure out. Why? When supplies run out, which could be at any time, the deal also ends. So, to ensure you get your 240 batteries for just $47, down $103 from the usual $150, be sure to tap the button below quickly.

