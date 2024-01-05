You can snag a pack of 72 AA batteries for $18 if you’re quick

There’s been a shift towards rechargeable devices, but there’s still a lot of gadgets that are powered by replaceable batteries. Every family has that drawer of different types of batteries somewhere in their home, and if yours needs a refill, you many want to take advantage of this offer from Amazon’s Woot — a 72-pack of the Amazon Basics AA batteries for an affordable $18. Amazon is selling the 36-pack for $14, so you’re going to save $10 with this deal. There’s no time to think about it as there are only a few hours left before the bargain expires, so buy the bundle now.

Why you should buy Amazon Basics AA batteries

If you’ve ever been left with a non-functioning device when you really need it because its batteries are dead, you’ll know why it’s important to always have a supply of AA batteries somewhere in your home. Whether it’s a flashlight, remote control, video game controller, smoke detector, wall clock, or a toy for your child, you can never have too many batteries, and the Amazon Basics AA batteries are perfect for any of these gadgets and more. They ship in easy-to-open packaging too, so it won’t be a frustrating experience whenever you need them.

The Amazon Basics AA batteries feature a shelf life of 10 years, which means it will be fine to load up on them as you’re surely going to go through your stash before all that time passes. Just to be clear, these are not rechargeable batteries, but they will get the job done for the different kinds of electronic devices around your home.

You’re never going to run out of uses for AA batteries, so if your stock is running low, you should think about buying this 72-pack of Amazon Basics AA batteries from Amazon’s Woot. You’ll only have to pay $18, for savings of $10 compared to buying a pair of 36-packs from Amazon for a total of $28. Time is running out on this offer, and it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because there’s also a chance that it gets sold out before then. Don’t hesitate — buy the 72-pack of the Amazon Basics AA batteries immediately.

