Every household uses electronic devices that are powered by AA batteries, so investing in rechargeable batteries is always a good idea. If you need some, you can currently get this 12-pack of Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries for just $13 from Amazon’s Woot, following a $17 discount on its original price of $30. There are still several days before the 57% discount gets taken down, but since every family needs these batteries, we’re not expecting stocks to last until the end of the sale. Don’t wait until the last minute — buy this bundle right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries

The Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries are included in our roundup of the best rechargeable batteries because they’re very dependable. Amazon promises that these batteries can maintain at least 50% capacity after one year of usage, so they’re ideal for battery-powered household appliances and for mobile devices that you take with you when you travel. They are compatible with any electronic device that uses AA batteries, including items that continuously drain their charge like wireless gadgets and PC controllers.

Since they’re pre-charged, you can start using the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries right out of the box, but you can opt to store them for emergency use as they have a shelf life of up to five years. You’re going to have to check out our guide on how to recycle batteries for when they reach the end of their life, but since the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries may be recharged up to 400 times with minimal power loss, it may take years before you need to think about disposing them.

There will always be a need for batteries in every home, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase this 12-pack of the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries while it’s on sale for less than half its original price on Amazon’s Woot. From $30, it’s down to just $13 after a 57% discount, resulting in savings of $17. You can get more than just one package of the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries while they’re going for this cheap. This bargain is pegged to last for several days, but it may disappear much sooner than that once stocks run out, so you should proceed with the transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations