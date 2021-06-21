All the latest Amazon Prime Day smart doorbell deals and sales

It’s Prime Day, which means you can take advantage of Prime Day deals, including some one-of-a-kind Prime Day smart doorbell deals that are perfect for anyone looking for more security or to upgrade their current doorbell setup. Last year saw Prime Day move to the fall, but now that’s it’s back to midsummer, this could be your best chance to grab a smart doorbell on sale. If that sounds as good to you as it does to us, read on to get an insider’s look at our collection of the very best Prime Day best smart doorbell deals that you can explore, plus some advice on exactly what you should be looking for before you click that Add to Cart button.

There’s a wide selection of Prime Day smart doorbell deals to choose from, so you’ll want to be aware of your different options. Whether you’re on a budget or you want top tier video, or if what you’re looking for is a video doorbell that will record both before and after someone is at your door, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Ring doorbell deals as well. At the same time, if security is your main concern and you want even more peace of mind, check out these Prime Day home security camera deals. The best part of having a smart doorbell is that you can conveniently know who’s at your door at all times; the best way to check in could be in these Prime Day smartwatch deals or these Prime Day smartphone deals. And the right smart doorbell will of course coordinate with your other smart home products, so you could also take advantage of these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, which are broad and deep. Whatever you need this Prime Day, our roundups will help you find the very best options at the very best prices.

Should you buy a new smart doorbell on Prime Day?

Every year, Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because Amazon tends to place their discounts on the latest technology. The result is that Prime Day remains a perfect time to snag a new smart doorbell; our experience has shown that Prime Day smart doorbell sales will likely match any discount offered on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. If you wait until Black Friday, you probably won’t save any additional money on a smart doorbell, and that’s so many months without the security and peace of mind of a smart doorbell monitoring your home. This should be great news if you’ve got a smart doorbell already in mind or if your current doorbell is in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Because you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals, your competition for grabbing the very best smart doorbell deals is very much cut down. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount.

There are also Lightning Deals to watch out for. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These sudden discounts can be drastic, but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is actually not very impressive. So keep an eye on these — you want the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and to walk away with a smart doorbell that was not so heavily discounted.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming out in the future. If it’s important to you to have the very newest tech, or you’re buying a smart doorbell to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current version will drop again once the new version emerges, and you might want to take advantage of smart doorbell sales on Black Friday or Cyber Monday for discounts on both of those options.

How to choose a smart doorbell on Prime Day

The wide selection of smart doorbells in these Prime Day smart doorbell deals can actually be a little daunting. It’s important to set out the features and price range that are most important to you so that you come away from Prime Day with the right smart doorbell for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best video doorbells, including the best Ring Video doorbells, where our expert smart doorbell investigators take you through all the top smart doorbells and how each one could fit your needs. There are so many advantages to a smart doorbell, ranging from security to convenience to simply giving you peace of mind, wherever you are. Best of all, the Digital Trends guide to best video doorbells has something for every budget, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day smart doorbell sales without a version of the smart doorbell you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away from these Prime Day smart doorbell deals with the very best smart doorbell you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day smart doorbell sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day smart doorbell sales ranging from the very affordable Arlo Video Doorbell to much pricier options, like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, which can be more than twice the price.

Secondly, you should consider if you want a doorbell that’s connected to your current wiring system or one that works independently, with a battery. A smart doorbell that hooks up to the wiring that you already have, like the Nest Hello Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, can be great because you never have to worry about a security lapse, unlike with a battery-operated one. On the other hand, even the easiest installation can require some know-how with wiring — and you might not have the time to figure it out or the budget to hire some help. A battery-operated smart doorbell, like the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, is simpler to install but will run out of juice eventually, and you’ll need to stay on top of its battery life to keep that peace of mind.

Another important option is compatibility with the rest of your smart home. If your entire home is controlled by Amazon Echo, making Alexa your official butler, it doesn’t mean that you won’t have a successful experience with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell, but a Ring Video Doorbell might make your life a tad easier. On the other hand, make sure to keep an eye out for products like the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, which only works within the Vivint system. You don’t want to get your new smart doorbell all set up and then find out that it won’t coordinate with the rest of your smart home.

Finally, an important factor to consider is the range of security options you’d like to have at your fingertips. Some smart doorbells give you the option to record footage for a period of time before and after someone approaches your door (these options often involve subscriptions), while others will only capture something that has tripped their sensor. Speaking of which, the options in these smart doorbell sales will feature a wide range of A.I. capabilities, so that while some will notify you with every branch that waves in front of its camera, others can recognize squirrels and other harmless distractions while memorizing your friends’ faces and announcing their arrival. There’s also a variety in the field of view (both horizontal and vertical), video definition, and quality under dim lighting or darkness. And some doorbells are more subtle than others, which can be important from both a design and a security perspective. Figure out which aspects are most important to you before pulling the trigger on a new smart doorbell — our reviews and guide to the best smart doorbells can be great places to start.

Coming out of these Prime Day smart doorbell sales, we want you to be thoroughly pleased with your new smart doorbell. By keeping an eye on your budget, doing your research beforehand, and prioritizing the features you want, you can’t go wrong this Prime Day.

