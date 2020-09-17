Best Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals 2020: What to expect

What’s going on at home? Who is at that door? What was that noise? These are the questions that used to keep us up at night, or distracted outside the home, but not any longer thanks to smart home security systems, which are becoming more accessible than ever thanks to Prime Day. This year, Prime Day is falling in October, and as in years past, it’s bound to be one of the biggest sales days of the year, especially if you’re on the lookout for Prime Day home security camera deals. It’s a day of online sales at Amazon where they bring some of the top discounts on today’s best tech — and other goods — to the fore. While browsing amazing Prime Day deals, you’ll have a shot at upgrading your home security system or investing in your very first one. And some of the most helpful discounts we’ll see on home security camera deals will take place before the official Prime Day. Whether you want an indoor camera, outdoor camera, or even a complete camera system, your peace of mind can be achieved, at a discount, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day deals aren’t live quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on home security cameras. It could be that you’re newer to smart home gadgets, and you’ve previously relied on a traditional security system. Perhaps you have a new home and you’re exploring security options. Or maybe you just need to upgrade what you already have. If Prime Day seems a little far off, and you want to act now, we’ve listed a large number of great home security camera deals waiting to be snapped up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.

When are the best Prime Day home security camera deals?

It is common for shoppers to race to Amazon’s site on Prime Day, expecting to see the best deals, and that’s fine. But Amazon has you in mind long before Prime Day. Amazon knows that they can whet appetites for the big day, especially as it approaches, so they offer sales on some of the hottest tech that are similar, if not just as good in the run-up. These bargains can be as solid as the ones offered on the true Prime Day, so you don’t need to lose a ton of sleep over missing out on even larger discounts the day of. A home security camera that you’ve had your eye on might not have the same discount or be discounted at all on Prime Day at all. So grab it if you see it discounted in the days before.

That said, if Prime Day comes around and you see the home security camera you’ve purchased for a lower price, you can relax. Amazon is all about security and your peace of mind, in more ways than one; you can always buy the item a second time and return the first one. No stress.

What Prime Day home security camera deals to expect

Let’s say you’ve decided on a set of Ring Stick-up cameras as the solution to your home security needs (Amazon is famous for putting their own tech, like Ring products, on sale for Prime Day). Here’s the question to ask: Do you really need the very newest ones? When it comes to big sales, retailers like Amazon, tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You’re much more likely to see home security cameras that were released in 2019, or even early 2020, than the newest versions. And that shouldn’t be disappointing. Newer isn’t always better with items like home security cameras. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but different constructions and materials, and not-yet-perfected tech often keep last-generation gadgets highly desirable. Also, the amount of info, reviews, and notes available on last-generation home security cameras are so copious, you can rest assured you the system you buy will be perfect for you.

But also keep in mind: On Prime Day, we’ve seen new models discounted to the lowest prices. These are called Lightning Deals. If you’ve done your research (you can find plenty of details and reviews on home security cameras on this site), you’ll know exactly what to expect, as will other shoppers looking for the same security cams. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals appears; they tend to go quickly. If a home security camera matches your criteria, get it in your cart. Again, Amazon is famously generous about returns. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Just like your new home security camera, that’s some nice peace of mind, at little cost to you.

