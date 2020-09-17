  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals 2020: What to expect

What’s going on at home? Who is at that door? What was that noise? These are the questions that used to keep us up at night, or distracted outside the home, but not any longer thanks to smart home security systems, which are becoming more accessible than ever thanks to Prime Day. This year, Prime Day is falling in October, and as in years past, it’s bound to be one of the biggest sales days of the year, especially if you’re on the lookout for Prime Day home security camera deals. It’s a day of online sales at Amazon where they bring some of the top discounts on today’s best tech — and other goods — to the fore. While browsing amazing Prime Day deals, you’ll have a shot at upgrading your home security system or investing in your very first one. And some of the most helpful discounts we’ll see on home security camera deals will take place before the official Prime Day. Whether you want an indoor camera, outdoor camera, or even a complete camera system, your peace of mind can be achieved, at a discount, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

Today’s best Prime Day home security camera deals

  • Arlo Pro 3 Smart Floodlight Camera$235, was $250
  • Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera System (5-Camera Kit)$285, was $380
  • Arlo Essential Spotlight Smart Security Camera System (3-Camera Kit)$310, was $350
  • Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Smart Security Camera System (2-Camera Kit)$390, was $500
  • Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Smart Security Camera System (4-Camera Kit)$650, was $800

Prime Day deals aren’t live quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on things and take advantage of amazing deals being offered on home security cameras. It could be that you’re newer to smart home gadgets, and you’ve previously relied on a traditional security system. Perhaps you have a new home and you’re exploring security options. Or maybe you just need to upgrade what you already have. If Prime Day seems a little far off, and you want to act now, we’ve listed a large number of great home security camera deals waiting to be snapped up. It’s also not unusual for Amazon to throw teaser deals out there before Prime Day starts, to give us a taste of what’s to come, so keep an eye on our site for those as well.

Soliom S600 Solar-Powered Home Security Camera with Tilt, Pan, and 3x Zoom

$151
Soliom S600 solar-powered home security camera has pan, tilt, and 3X digital zoom. Captures 1080p HD video with spotlight and LED-enhanced night vision to 32 feet. Two-way talk. 5% off coupon on page.
Buy at Amazon
SOLIOM S90 Wireless Security Camera Outdoor Solar Battery Powered,

$117
Soliom S90 outdoor solar-powered 1080p HD home security camera captures live video and 10-second motion-activated video clips. Integrated LEDs enhance night vision with 3 solar panels and 2-way talk.
Buy at Amazon
SOLIOM S60 Outdoor Solar Battery-Powered Security Camera,

$94
Link the Soliom S60 to your smartphone to view live and motion-activated captured 1080p videos. IP66-weatherproof rated, powered by solar panels. Night vision and two-way talk.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo - Pro 1-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera System

$160 $200
Install the Arlo Base Station indoors and the wireless and wire-free Arlo Pro 1 indoor/outdoor 720p HD camera anywhere you want.
Buy at Office Depot

Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2-Camera System

$396 $500
The Arlo Pro 3 wire-free security camera system records in 2K HDR video and features color night vision, 2-way audio, a siren, and an integrated spotlight. This deal is for the 2-camera system.
Buy at Amazon

YI Home Camera, 1080p Wi-Fi IP Security Surveillance Smart System 4-camera kit

$89 $190
This bundle includes four 1080p indoor wired security cameras with motion detection, 2-way audio, night vision, baby crying detection, and cloud storage.
Buy at Amazon

HeimVision 2K Outdoor Security Camera

$36 $55
HiemVision 2K outdoor security camea has an integrated floodlight, night vision, 2-way talk, motion detection, and a siren alarm. Save an extra $2 with coupon on page.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Security Camera (2-Pack)

$299 $398
The Google Nest Cam wired outdoor home security camera never needs recharging and runs 24/7, rain or shine. Supports 2-way talk and sends alerts to the Nest app. This deal is for two cameras.
Buy at Best Buy

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 2 camera kit

$135 $180
The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a 2-camera kit.
Buy at Best Buy

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 1 camera kit

$75 $100
The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a single camera system.
Buy at Best Buy

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Security Camera – Add-on for existing Blink customers

$65 $90
For existing Blink customers only, does not include system interface. The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage.
Buy at Best Buy

Google, NC1104US, Nest Cam Indoor, Security Camera, Black, 3

$330 $390
A 3-pack of Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras with phone alerts, two-way talk, and no hub required.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Security Camera, White

$190 $199
This wired outdoor home security camera never needs recharging and runs 24/7, rain or shine. Supports 2-way talk and sends alerts to the Nest app. This deal is for a single camera.
Buy at Amazon

Blurams Home Pro Security Camera

$40 $50
Bluerams Home Pro 1080p FHD security camera with facial recognition, 2-way talk, person alert, night vision, cloud storage, and an integrated siren. Alexa compatible.
Buy at Amazon

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Cameras (3-Pack) - Black

$350 $409
Three Nest Indoor Cam Security Cameras with 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and continuous 24/7 live video including night vision.
Buy at Amazon

EZVIZ C6CN 1080p Indoor Pan/Tilt WiFi Security Camera

$40 $60
The EZVIZ C6CN indoor 1080p Wi-Fi security camera pans and tilts automatically to follow motion. Notable features include 360-degree image capture, full duplex 2-way talk, and Micro SD card storage.
Buy at Dell

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 3 camera kit

$190 $250
The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a 3-camera kit.
Buy at Best Buy

Google Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Camera - 2-Pack

$499 $598
Two Nest Cam IQ Indoor Security Cameras with person alerts, close-up tracking view, 4K image sensors, and HDR. HD two-way talk projects your voice loud and clear.
Buy at Best Buy

YI Smart Security Camera 3, AI-Powered 1080p Home Camera System IP Cam 2-pack

$50 $70
Two YI AI-powered Smart Security Camera 3 models include human detection, sound analytics, crying baby alerts, smart cloud search, and both cloud and local storage.
Buy Now

Arlo Pro 2 - Wireless Home Security Camera System 3-Camera Kit

$424 $530
Save over 50% on one of our long-time favorite home security cameras. The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system has night vision, 2-way talk, and siren. This deal is for the 3-camera kit.
Buy at Walmart

HeimVision HMD2 Wireless Rechargeable Battery-Powered Security Camera

$68 $72
Battery-operated, wire-free 1080p HD video Wi-Fi camera with two-way talk, night vision, and smart body detection. A solar-powered recharger is also available.
Buy at Amazon

Victure 1080P FHD WiFi IP Camera Indoor Wireless Security Camera

$30 $40
The Victure indoor 1080p full HD camera has night vision, two-way audio, motoin detection and local storage with a Micro SD card.
Buy at Amazon

Solar Panel Compatible with HeimVision HMD2 Rechargeable Battery Security Camera

$31 $40
Water-resistant solar charger for HeimVision HMD2 Rechargeable Battery Security Camera.
Buy at Amazon

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System 2-Camera Kit

$349 $400
The Arlo Pro 2 wireless indoor/outdoor camera system was our long-time top pick until the release of the Arlo Pro 3 and it still a very solid choice, especially with these deep discounts.
Buy at Walmart

Nest IQ Indoor Camera

$219 $299
Wi-Fi-enabed Nest IQ Cam Indoor Security Camera contnuously records up to 30 days of video. Includes two-way talk, night vision, human detection, and smartphone alerts.
Buy at Amazon

Blink Indoor Home Security Camera System - 3-Camera Kit

$130 $190
Blink indoor home security 3-camera system with base unit is battery powered and motion-sensitive. View live video or video clips in the cloud. Amazon Alexa-compatible.
Buy at Amazon

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera – 5 camera kit

$285 $380
The wireless Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor smart security camera has two-year battery live, 2-way audio, and free cloud storage. This deal is for a 5-camera kit.
Buy at Best Buy

When are the best Prime Day home security camera deals?

It is common for shoppers to race to Amazon’s site on Prime Day, expecting to see the best deals, and that’s fine. But Amazon has you in mind long before Prime Day. Amazon knows that they can whet appetites for the big day, especially as it approaches, so they offer sales on some of the hottest tech that are similar, if not just as good in the run-up. These bargains can be as solid as the ones offered on the true Prime Day, so you don’t need to lose a ton of sleep over missing out on even larger discounts the day of. A home security camera that you’ve had your eye on might not have the same discount or be discounted at all on Prime Day at all. So grab it if you see it discounted in the days before.

That said, if Prime Day comes around and you see the home security camera you’ve purchased for a lower price, you can relax. Amazon is all about security and your peace of mind, in more ways than one; you can always buy the item a second time and return the first one. No stress.

What Prime Day home security camera deals to expect

Let’s say you’ve decided on a set of Ring Stick-up cameras as the solution to your home security needs (Amazon is famous for putting their own tech, like Ring products, on sale for Prime Day). Here’s the question to ask: Do you really need the very newest ones? When it comes to big sales, retailers like Amazon, tend to offer the largest discounts on the tech from the last generation, as a way to clear inventory for new items. You’re much more likely to see home security cameras that were released in 2019, or even early 2020, than the newest versions. And that shouldn’t be disappointing. Newer isn’t always better with items like home security cameras. Yes, there are always flashy new bells and whistles, but different constructions and materials, and not-yet-perfected tech often keep last-generation gadgets highly desirable. Also, the amount of info, reviews, and notes available on last-generation home security cameras are so copious, you can rest assured you the system you buy will be perfect for you.

But also keep in mind: On Prime Day, we’ve seen new models discounted to the lowest prices. These are called Lightning Deals. If you’ve done your research (you can find plenty of details and reviews on home security cameras on this site), you’ll know exactly what to expect, as will other shoppers looking for the same security cams. This means that you really need to move when one of these Lightning Deals appears; they tend to go quickly. If a home security camera matches your criteria, get it in your cart. Again, Amazon is famously generous about returns. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Just like your new home security camera, that’s some nice peace of mind, at little cost to you.

