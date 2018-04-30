Get secure: Here are the best wireless security cameras on the market

Share

Do you worry about what’s going on at home when you’re not there? Maybe you worry about intruders breaking in, fret that the dog is chewing up the new pillows, or fear that the kids won’t make it home from school in one piece. Home security cameras can give you peace of mind whether you’re at the office or in a different country. Modern home security cameras have tons of great features, like facial recognition, two-way audio, and floodlights, taking your smart home security to a whole other level. And since it’s 2018, wireless security cameras that let you avoid the hassle of messy wires are all the rage. We’ve done the research and rounded up the best wireless security cameras on the market right now.

Netgear Arlo Pro II Security Camera ($479+)

If you’re looking for a wireless security camera that’s reliable across the board, the Netgear Arlo Pro II is the one to consider. It offers high-definition, super crisp video that’s configurable up to 1280 x 720, and you can stream live from anywhere using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Footage is clear even at night, thanks to high-quality night vision capabilities. The camera also features built-in motion detection, which it uses to immediately begin recording an event once the motion or sound sensors are triggered.

This Netgear camera also includes the convenience of two-way audio, meaning there’s a built-in mic and speaker that let you hear and respond to someone on the other end. All recordings are automatically stored in the cloud for seven days for free. The Arlo Pro II system is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and you’ll be able to view video in real time just by saying a simple command out loud. Using IFTTT or Samsung SmartThings instead? The camera works with those platforms, too. And conveniently, you won’t have to deal with any pesky wires, since this camera is wire-free. No need to set this camera up near an outlet — you can place it wherever you see fit around the house.

Blink XT Home Security Camera System ($129)

Not only does the Blink XT home security camera stream high-quality video, but it’s also very simple to set up on your own within minutes. You won’t have to set it up near an outlet or work with any confusing wires — simply turn it on, sync it up to your mobile device, and it’s ready to be used. Tune in anytime via the iOS or Android apps to check on things at home, whether you want to make sure the kids got home safely or to check if the dog is chewing up the sofa again.

The built-in motion sensor will alert you when the detector is triggered, and the camera will immediately begin recording a clip of the event. The camera is also conveniently battery-powered from the included AA Lithium batteries, with a 2-year lifespan. Cloud storage is also totally free, without any monthly fees or subscription contract, so you can go back and watch old footage if you ever need to check something out. You can create a Blink XT home security system with just one camera if you only want to keep an eye on the front door, or you can include up to 10 cameras on one Blink Sync Module. This camera is also weatherproof, so you can put it outside.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery ($199)

While both the Ring Spotlight Cam Battery and Spotlight Cam Solar streams high-quality, crystal-clear video footage, it takes things a step further by also including a 110-decibel siren, which you can sound if you have suspicious activity happening around your home. The camera also has a built-in motion detector that will shine lights and begin recording video whenever motion is detected, helping prevent possible crimes before they happen. Thanks to two-way audio, you can see, hear, and speak to people who are at your home, using just your iOS or Android smartphone, tablet, or Mac or PC laptop.

You can set up this camera and begin using it in just minutes, so even if you’re not the most handy person. Plus, this wireless version of the Ring camera gives you the added convenience of not having to deal with any outlets or tangled mess of wires, while the Spotlight Cam Solar offers a solar panel to help you charge the battery using just the sun.

D-Link HD WiFi Security Camera ($65)

Some people don’t like dealing with cloud storage and prefer the tangible assurance of a memory card. Those are the people this camera was made for. The wireless D-Link DCS-2630L does not offer a cloud-based storage solution, so all recorded footage will go into a microSD card. There are no recurring frees, and you can view footage all at once by inserting the SD card into your laptop or computer. Footage comes out clear, thanks to 720p HD video resolution that you can view live using your smartphone or computer.

The camera also boasts built-in sound and motion detectors, so you can program the app to send you notifications whenever a recording is triggered by the sensors. With infrared night vision, the camera can show you up to 16 feet in total darkness. While this user-friendly camera is certainly an ideal option for some homes, it does have limited scheduling abilities.

Netatmo Welcome, Home Security Camera ($170)

This stand-alone security camera offers one feature that many do not: facial recognition. The Netatmo Welcome camera can quickly learn to recognize the faces and names of everyone in your family, and then the camera will create user profiles so it can monitor everyone’s comings and goings. This technology will let you know that your teenager arrived home from school safely, or that the dog walker did indeed come to pick up Fido that day. The camera’s 1080p footage is also crisp and sharp and offers a 130-degree field of view so you can see more of your home at once. Night vision also guarantees you’ll get a clear view even when there’s little to no light in the home.

While you’ll want to hide most security cameras on a high shelf or in the corner of a room, you’ll want to display this one proudly, thanks to the attractive aluminum finish and cylindrical shape that make it look less like a camera and more like an Echo device. Recorded videos are stored locally on an included micro SD card, so you’re guaranteed total privacy. Plus, there are no monthly storage fees. Set it up inconspicuously on any shelf, table, or nook of the room — there are no wires that will give away the camera in the corner.

