Best Prime Day Ring doorbell deals 2020: Latest discounts

Prime Day 2020 is on with loads of great deals available, including many deals for Ring doorbells. Overall, there are amazing Prime Days Deals available left, right, and center. Ring Doorbells are the smart home technology changing the way many of us live, adding massive convenience and a great deal of peace of mind. Now could be your chance to get one.

Today's best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals


Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5

$170 $320
For those who want a great video doorbell paired with an Echo show to put in the bedroom or living room to see who's knocking.



Ring - Video Doorbell Pro - Satin Nickel with free Echo Dot

$250 $300
Enable Alexa announcements to be alerted when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected and talk to visitors by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.



All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Dot

$240 $250
Bundled deal with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Compared to VDB 2, the VDB 3 has improved detection, privacy zones, audio privacy, and dual-band Wi-Fi.



Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

$170 $340
For those who want only the best. Check the door from your couch or from anywhere else.



Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5

$150 $290
A great bundle for those who want to answer the door from anywhere even if they don't have their phone on them. Stick the Echo Show in the living room and anyone can see who is at the door.



Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$340 $350
Perfect for arming your entryway with security. See, hear, and speak to whoever is at your front door through the Ring app. The Echo Dot lets you control your Alexa-enabled ecosystem, hands-free.



Ring Peephole Cam - Smart video doorbell

$70 $199
Easy installation with existing door peephole. Battery-operated with HD video, two-way talk, and smartphone alerts.



Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

$70 $100
The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell features 1080 HD video with improved night vision, adjustable motion detection zones, and an audio privacy mode.



Ring - Peephole Cam Video Doorbell - Battery - Satin Nickel with Echo Dot

$130 $200
Bundle includes Ring Peephole Cam and a third-generation Echo Dot. Combined savings of $80 compared to buying both at list prices.



Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro

$100 $160
Save on a Ring Video Doorbell Pro that been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new.



Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$70 $249
Bundle includes Ring Peephole Cam and a third-generation Echo Dot. See, hear, and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, or PC.



All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2020 release) with Echo Dot

$70 $150
Here is a great bundle for home owners. Get the echo dot to enjoy automation and voice commands, get the ring doorbell so you can start answering the door from anywhere.


How to choose a Ring Doorbell

So, you’ve decided you need a Ring Doorbell. Now you just have to choose which one is right for you. Let’s say you’re browsing between Ring Doorbell 2nd generation, Ring Doorbell 3, Ring Doorbell Pro, and Ring Doorbell Elite; what’s best?

Let’s start with the 2nd-gen, which we could call the entry-level Ring Doorbell. Ring really stepped up their tech for this model. It has a 1080-pixel camera with a 155-degree field of view, plus two-way audio options, motion sensors, and night vision features. They added an additional motion zone, improved the night vision, and added noise cancellation to make your conversations clearer. All this for a standard price of around $100 is a great offer, but that will be discounted for Prime Day. If your needs are modest, but you want to take advantage of Ring Doorbell tech, this could be for you.

The next step up, the Ring Doorbell 3, usually costs about twice as much. The main advantages? This Ring Doorbell has compatibility with the 5GHz band for dual-band routers. It’s also got a sturdier design, if this is something you want to have for a long time, or you’re worried about it getting damaged. The battery is more easily removed as well, which is great news for charging. There’s also a “Plus” version of this Ring Doorbell that has “Pre-Roll” technology; this shows you footage from 4 seconds before the motion sensor kicks on, so it’s a little extra peace of mind.

From there we look to the Pro. This is a Ring Doorbell that’s wired directly into your existing doorbell system. Read: No battery. While this cuts down on the places you can put the Ring Doorbell, if you’re the kind of person who stresses about the battery running out, or having to recharge it, this might be the Ring Doorbell for you. There’s some massive convenience adds to this version as well. Its coordination with Alexa means you can view your Ring Doorbell footage right from an Amazon Echo Show. The design is slimmer and more subtle, as well as some color options for the faceplate: Satin nickel, pearl white, Venetian, and satin black. In terms of features, this is much the same doorbell as the Ring Doorbell 3. The major sway factor here should be the lack of battery. Obviously, if your home doesn’t already have doorbell wiring, this is not the Ring Doorbell for you.

Finally, we come to the Elite. In terms of features, this Ring Doorbell is not much different than the Pro. The real difference is in the design. It’s super slim and elegant. In terms of functionality, the main difference from the Pro is that it cannot utilize the existing doorbell wiring. It gets is juice from the Power over Ethernet protocol via an Ethernet cable. This can be a dealbreaker for certain shoppers, in terms of connectivity, but the reliability factor is unmatched. This is your most dependable Ring Doorbell; you just need to decide if it’s worth the price (usually twice as much as the Pro).

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

