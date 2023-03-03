 Skip to main content
This 96-pack Energizer AA & AAA battery bundle deal saves you $38

Lucas Coll
By
A 96-pack Energizer battery bundle featuring AA and AAA batteries.

Most of our daily electronics are rechargeable these days, so when we do get a new gadget that requires batteries, we can never seem to find any. Fix that easily by buying a massive pack on discount that should last you for years to come. Batteries aren’t always cheap, but for a limited time, you can get a bundle of 48 AA batteries and 48 AAA batteries for only $52, a whopping $38 off the normal price of $90. That’s enough batteries to power all of your devices for months to come.

This 96-pack bundle deal includes 48 Energizer MAX AA batteries and 48 AAA batteries. Energizer MAX batteries are the brand’s longest-lasting yet, and have some other nice features as well. For starters, these alkaline batteries are designed to last up to 10 years in storage, ensuring that you always have reliable power on hand. Plus, they are leak-resistant and designed to protect your devices from damage. Energizer even guarantees them against leakage.

With this bundle deal, you can stock up on a ton of batteries for all of your household needs. Use them in your TV remotes, gaming controllers, wireless mice, and any other gadgets that run on AA and AAA batteries (we know every house has at least a few of them). It’s also an easy way to stockpile some batteries for your emergency kit if you live in an area prone to inclement weather or power outages. You can always get rechargeable batteries, and while that’s not a bad idea, they take a while to recharge. Rechargability also isn’t going to do you much good in the event that you lose power.

But don’t drag your feet. At $52 ($38 off the regular price) from Woot, this bundle is sure to sell fast, and once it’s gone, it’s gone. This 96-pack Energizer AA & AAA battery bundle deal is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on reliable, long-lasting batteries at a great price.

