Amazon Labor Day sale brings cheap AA and AAA batteries

AmazonsBasics AA batteries being inserted into a game controller.
Amazon

It might not be the most exciting of purchases you need to make but we all need batteries for something, right? That’s why Amazon currently has a huge sale on AA and AAA batteries. For those times your remote needs a new set of batteries or your child’s favorite toy has run out of juice, these savings will soon add up with packs of 20 batteries from just $9 among many other deals. If you’re looking to save big, it’s a smart idea to hit the link below to see what’s out there to suit your needs. Alternately, read on while we pick out some of the highlights.

Why you should buy from the Amazon AA and AAA batteries sale

The best rechargeable batteries are useful for many scenarios but sometimes, you just need good old regular batteries too. Being able to stockpile during sales events is truly useful for keeping costs down.

Over at Amazon, you can buy a massive for $17 working out at just 36 cents a battery. It also means you won’t have to plan ahead with your batteries for a while to come which is always good news. Just remember to recycle your batteries afterward and dispose of them responsibly.

Alternatively, if you’ve decided you do need rechargeable batteries, you can buy a for $18, saving over $6 on the regular price of $24. They can be recharged over 1000 times so they’re an excellent investment. A shelf life of up to five years along with the ability to maintain 80% captivity for two years means you can’t go wrong here.

While you’re stocking up, don’t forget about our need for C Cell batteries with available for $6 and is ideal for your flashlight or other devices. Again, buy now and you save on your usual purchasing needs so it’s good for planning ahead.

Whatever kind of battery you need, it’s a smart move to check out the Amazon Labor Day sale on cheap AA and AAA batteries, with some other types also catered for. Hit the link below to see the full selection to find the right one for your needs, but do so quickly with prices likely to change soon.

Best Amazon Echo deals: The Show, Pop and Dot are on sale

If you want to upgrade your house into a smart-home, the first step is getting a hub that all your fancy new devices can connect to. Amazon's Echo devices are perfect for that. There are a lot of different options in the Echo line, such as smart speakers and smart displays. Choosing which model is best for you will come down to your available space and what you intend to use the device for. We've broken down every model and generation of the Echo that is currently on sale, so read on to find out which one is best for you.
Echo Pop — $25, was $40

The Echo Pop is definitely what you could call a "cute snack of an Echo device." Its small, semi-sphere body, low price, and four cute colors lend it to being in just about any home. Our Echo Pop review called it the perfect price for getting into Alexa. Furthermore it is great for small spaces and your bedroom will love the bonus Eero mesh inside. Oh, and if you're worried about privacy in the bedroom (you should be) there is an easy mic off button on the top. You'll also know when Alexa is listening because, as pictured above, the light bar at the top will turn blue once you've engaged Alexa. At 3.9 x 3.3 x 3.6 inches, it's the perfect gadget to spruce up your bedroom's smart gadget environment.

Read more
This 12 pack of rechargeable AA batteries is 57% off at Woot!
AmazonsBasics AA batteries being inserted into a game controller.

Every household uses electronic devices that are powered by AA batteries, so investing in rechargeable batteries is always a good idea. If you need some, you can currently get this 12-pack of Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries for just $13 from Amazon's Woot, following a $17 discount on its original price of $30. There are still several days before the 57% discount gets taken down, but since every family needs these batteries, we're not expecting stocks to last until the end of the sale. Don't wait until the last minute -- buy this bundle right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries
The Amazon Basics rechargeable AA batteries are included in our roundup of the best rechargeable batteries because they're very dependable. Amazon promises that these batteries can maintain at least 50% capacity after one year of usage, so they're ideal for battery-powered household appliances and for mobile devices that you take with you when you travel. They are compatible with any electronic device that uses AA batteries, including items that continuously drain their charge like wireless gadgets and PC controllers.

Read more
Ring Floodlight Cam is 40% off, and you should totally consider it
Ring floodlight cam on brick wall.

If you're looking for the best floodlight cameras for added security, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a great option, especially if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem and can connect your other Amazon devices with the floodlight. If you want to grab one, there's a great Prime Day deal from Amazon that discounts it to $120 from $200, which is pretty substantial and is a great opportunity to grab two or more if you need to cover your whole house.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wires Plus is pretty easy to install if you know how to install a light fixture, and it won't take long, assuming you're replacing an existing one. Interestingly enough, the back plate has foam to protect from water intrusion or other elements you'd deal with outside, which is a nice addition and helps avoid having to caulk it yourself. In terms of placement, both lights and Ring Camera can be rotated freely, and you can even place the Ring Camera above rather than below, as is usual. Either way, you're dealing with two 2,000-lumen floodlights, which are pretty intense and should let you see relatively far away at night and are much more powerful than the spotlight version, as you can see in our breakdown between the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro vs. Ring Floodlight Pro.

Read more