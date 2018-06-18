Control is within your grasp: Here are our favorite universal remotes

Share

The universal remote control might be the most necessary technological development home entertainment has seen in the last three decades, controlling your 4K TV, your A/V receiver, and even your streaming boxes in many cases. Still, even with all that time, the technology remains imperfect.

Fortunately, companies like Logitech (which, frankly, dominates this list) and others have been hard at work to make a better all-in-wonder remote, and today we’ve got better options than ever before. The list of truly great universal remotes is short, but valuable. If you’ve been needing to consolidate a coffee-table’s worth of silver and black wands, the following are the very best options on the market today.

The Best

Logitech Harmony 650 ($35) Your days of tech support calls with Grandpa are about to be over. The Harmony 650 isn’t the most advanced remote on our list, but its rich set of features, ease of use, and low price make it an easy choice for our top pick. This remote initially sold for $80, but can now be found for less than $35. You’ll need an internet-connected PC to get the Harmony 650 up and running, but once you do, intuitive buttons like “Watch TV” will execute multiple commands, powering up your television and cable/satellite box and switching the TV to the correct input in one fell swoop. Available at: Walmart Best Buy

The Rest