Nectar Mattress Prime Day sale gets you 33% off everything

We’re just now getting to it and it is almost too late! While we’ve been intent on bringing you the best October Prime Day deals, including rival sales coming from Walmart and Best Buy, it is hard to keep up with all of the smaller deals going on. Such is the way with the 33% off storewide you can get at Nectar Sleep. This deal ends tonight at midnight, EST, but if you want a cool mattress, a new bed frame, or other bedroom and bedding related items, you still have time to check out Nectar’s wares. Just tap the button below to browse the shop yourself, or keep reading to see some highlights of this year’s October sale.

Why you should shop the Nectar Sleep sale

With a whole store at 33% (or higher) off, and limited time to shop, a deal like this can actually become somewhat stressful. Here’s a rundown of a few of the items available so you can start to see if the sale is for you:

: The premier item of Nectar Sleep’s store, their mattress, is a 5-layered mattress designed for cool, comfortable sleep. Its upper layers emphasize breathability and cool, therapeutic gel. Its lower layers emphasize stability. This mattress comes with a 365-night home trial, forever warranty, and is compatible with stomach, side, and back sleepers.

: This dual-sided weighted blanket is made for both warm summers and cold winters. Just flip it over to get the warm/cool side, respectively, to get the feel you want. Within, the materials are dispersed evenly through distinct squares, ensuring even, non-lumpy support. Its soft cover is both spill-resisting and antimicrobial. Colors include grey, navy, and tan and size and weight adjustments are available.

: Here’s a truly modern nightstand that comes in three colors: white, black, and a golden oak. We say “truly modern” because of functionality, not style, as it has two charging ports built-in. We also like the nightstand’s feet, which splay out from the base. This should protect both them and your feet in case you shuffle into one in the darkness of night.

Again, there is too much to go through and analyze carefully at the moment. However, if you need stuff for your bedroom, go ahead and tap the button below and check out the full sale for yourself. All of the items put out by Nectar Sleep emphasize quality materials without being showy and flashy about it. The proof is in the pudding, so to speak.

