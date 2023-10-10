Using an electric shaver can save you a lot of time and hassle than using a traditional non-electric blade, and while they aren’t necessary, you can find some at a great price. In fact, because of the current Prime Day October 2023 sales event, there are some great Prime Day deals on them, and you can get one as low as $30. We’ve collected some of our favorites down below, but be sure to check back regularly as we’ll be updating with better deals as we find them.

Philips Norelco OneBlade — $30, was $38

If you’re looking for a great budget electric shaver, the Norelco OneBlade is a good option, at least if you’re not looking for a shave to the skin. It comes with a great 5-in-1 comb that lets you trim to different levels, which we like, and the blade is a little flexible to follow the curves of your face, which is handy. It also runs both wet and dry and is water-resistant, so you shouldn’t worry about rinsing it under the faucet.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver — $35, was $45

On the other hand, if you want a much cleaner cut, this Norelco electric shaver can do that and is budget-friendly. The three heads are relatively soft and comfortable and also have some angle adjustability, so they can cut hair smoothly. For more fine shaping, it has a pop-up trimmer you can take advantage of, and you get a total of 40 minutes worth of shaving on an eight-hour charge, which is pretty good if you’re mostly going to be trimming than full shaving.

Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 — $60, was $85

The OneBlade 360 is interesting in that its blade can move and be adjusted at a lot of different angles, which makes it perfect for styling, shaping, and trimming, and can be pretty much used anywhere on your body. Luckily, it has a dual-protection system that includes rounded blade tips so that you don’t accidentally cut skin, which is important when grooming your body. The comb also has a lot of adjustability in it for various lengths, although if you’re keeping a long beard, you probably won’t find it as useful.

Philips Norelco Shaver 7200 — $80, was $100

With up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, the Shaver 7200 is perfect if you want a really close shave while still spending less than $100. The coating also helps a lot with a smooth experience that feels like you’re gliding over your skin. What’s most interesting, though, is the facial-hair sensor that takes readings 250 times per second and adapts the power for the hair, giving you a very even shave across the board.

Panasonic Arc5 — $179, was $210

If you have thick hair and need something a bit more heavy-duty, the Arc 5 is a good option; with a total of five blades, it can easily handle the thickest hair and give you a near-perfect shave. There’s also a pop-up trimmer if you need to do some shaping and whatnot. As for charge, you get about 45 minutes of use on a 1-hour charge, which is very impressive and great for those who don’t like leaving their stuff to charge overnight.

Braun Series 9 — $270, was $300

The Braun Series 9 is another great option if you have difficult hair and sensitive skin, as it comes with two different trimmers for difficult hair and a skin guard to help protect you from any cuts. The head also pivots in ten different directions so that it can follow the curve of your face and help with getting a more defined and exact cut. It can also manage a more impressive 50 minutes of shaving on one hour of charging, and it comes with a few nice accessories, such as a cleaning brush, a cleaning cartridge, and a SmartPlug charger.

