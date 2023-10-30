 Skip to main content
This full body massage chair is discounted from $2,500 to $1,000

Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full body massage chair in living room.
After a long, tough day, what’s better than some rest and relaxation in the comfort of your home? A full body massage, that’s what. But how do you get one without convincing your partner to do all the work? The answer is a full body massage chair just like the one that Best Buy is offering for an incredible discount today. That’s right, normally $2,500, you can get the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity for $1,000, which is a total savings of $1,500. That’s a huge discount, a fantastic price, and frankly, this massage chair will make any day better. And hey, it may not have AI technology built in, but that’s a bit excessive for a chair, wouldn’t you agree? Let’s take a closer look at what it does have.

Why you should buy the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full body massage chair

Aches, pains, we all get them, and the older you get, the worse those issues are. But you can soothe your body by climbing into this Insignia 2D Zero Gravity massage chair. It offers fully customizable massage modes, allowing you to target different areas of your body, so you can focus on what needs the most care. There are also multiple massage styles to choose from, including kneading, tapping, knocking, shiatsu, and combo modes. It’s no $8,000 massage chair, but that’s okay. Who wants to spend that much on a massage chair, anyway?

The name, Zero Gravity, comes from the “zero gravity reclining” that the chair offers, giving you an almost suspended and weightless experience. Of course, there are preset reclining positions other than that, too, like horizontal, zero gravity, or manual settings.

When you sit down in the chair, it will do an upper body scan to detect your measurements. You can take advantage of infrared heat therapy, as well, to soothe painful muscles.

Everything can be controlled from the corded remote built into the chair, which is also wrapped in polyurethane leather that’s durable and comfortable. Free delivery and setup are available at no extra charge if you need it.

On any other day, the Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full body massage chair would set you back a hefty $2,500. Today, it’s $1,500 off, which means you only pay $1,000. You really can’t beat that, folks, especially with the free delivery and setup. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go plop down in our full body massage chair and enjoy a very relaxing shiatsu massage session.

