Sound clearer: This blue Yeti microphone is $20 off for Prime Day

If you’ve been watching Twitch and other streaming services, or are a streamer yourself, then you know that the Blue Yeti microphone line is highly recommended. Unfortunately, the pro versions cost a pretty penny, but luckily we’ve found a great Prime Day deal on the Blue Yeti Nano Premium, which has many great features of the Pro version while being considerably cheaper. In fact, this deal from Amazon will knock $20 off its price tag, bringing it down to $80 from $100.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti Nano Premium

The Blue Yeti Nano is quite simple in design, with just one volume button in the front that has no indicator levels, which can be confusing sometimes. Luckily, you can adjust the volume through the Blue Sherpa app and mute it by pressing the volume button, which turns red to let you know. The Nano is also a USB microphone, rather than an XLR one, so you won’t need a mixer or some other intermediary; you can connect it directly to your PC, making it one of the better microphones for streaming, at least if you’re still starting. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for live monitoring on your headphones, a must-have feature if you plan to talk on your stream.

In terms of audio quality, the Blue Yeti Nano has 24-bit/48kHz recording capabilities and comes with two patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional, so it’s great both for solo and group recording, and the overall sound is excellent for a sub-$100 microphone. Of course, if you want to record, you’ll have to use some form of music-making software, but there are many great free and cheap options out there, so that’s not an issue. What might be an option is that the stand of the Blue Yeti isn’t great and might be prone to falling over if you bump your desk too much. Luckily, there is a place for a more sturdy mount, and it’s probably worth taking advantage of that.

The Blue Yeti Nano is an excellent alternative to some of the more expensive streaming microphones and is a great option if you’re starting, especially since it’s discounted down to just $80. While you’re at it, check out our list of the best webcams for streaming and the general Prime Day deals floating around for better deals on microphones and webcams.

