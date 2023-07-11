 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sound clearer: This blue Yeti microphone is $20 off for Prime Day

Albert Bassili
By
Blue Yeti Nano Premium on desk next to open laptop

If you’ve been watching Twitch and other streaming services, or are a streamer yourself, then you know that the Blue Yeti microphone line is highly recommended. Unfortunately, the pro versions cost a pretty penny, but luckily we’ve found a great Prime Day deal on the Blue Yeti Nano Premium, which has many great features of the Pro version while being considerably cheaper. In fact, this deal from Amazon will knock $20 off its price tag, bringing it down to $80 from $100.

Why you should buy the Blue Yeti Nano Premium

The Blue Yeti Nano is quite simple in design, with just one volume button in the front that has no indicator levels, which can be confusing sometimes. Luckily, you can adjust the volume through the Blue Sherpa app and mute it by pressing the volume button, which turns red to let you know. The Nano is also a USB microphone, rather than an XLR one, so you won’t need a mixer or some other intermediary; you can connect it directly to your PC, making it one of the better microphones for streaming, at least if you’re still starting. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for live monitoring on your headphones, a must-have feature if you plan to talk on your stream.

In terms of audio quality, the Blue Yeti Nano has 24-bit/48kHz recording capabilities and comes with two patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional, so it’s great both for solo and group recording, and the overall sound is excellent for a sub-$100 microphone. Of course, if you want to record, you’ll have to use some form of music-making software, but there are many great free and cheap options out there, so that’s not an issue. What might be an option is that the stand of the Blue Yeti isn’t great and might be prone to falling over if you bump your desk too much. Luckily, there is a place for a more sturdy mount, and it’s probably worth taking advantage of that.

Related

The Blue Yeti Nano is an excellent alternative to some of the more expensive streaming microphones and is a great option if you’re starting, especially since it’s discounted down to just $80. While you’re at it, check out our list of the best webcams for streaming and the general Prime Day deals floating around for better deals on microphones and webcams.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Hurry — The HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $550 off right now
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, including some incredible Prime Day laptop deals, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers -- not just Amazon. It's easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $550 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 -- instead of its normal $1,650 price tag. You'll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let's take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre X360

Read more
Amazon just discounted these LG laptops and monitors for Prime Day
God of War running on the LG UltraGear OLED 45.

While a lot of folks tend to associate LG with some of the best TVs on the market, it also has some of the best gaming monitors and laptops in its catalog as well. We're also very happy to see that Amazon has slashed prices for both budget-oriented monitors and laptops to the highest-end ones that cost over $1,000. As such, there's definitely a deal for everybody, and while we've picked some of our favorites below, it's well worth checking out all the Prime Day deals Amazon has.

Starting with laptops and in the mid-budget range, we have the 

Read more
You can buy a MacBook Air for $299 for Prime Day – but should you?
Restored Apple MacBook Air and Airpods with mouse and black cas

There's a growing industry of refurbished and restored electronics, and while that usually doesn't engender a lot of faith from consumers, they're well worth considering if you're on a tight budget. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals for refurbished products during the Walmart Prime Day sale, such as this MacBook Air bundle. You can grab for $299 rather than the usual $399, but you might want first to consider a couple of different options. It's important to note, though, that this deal is only going available for Walmart Plus subscribers, but you can grab a

, which is a great deal in and of itself.

Read more