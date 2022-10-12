Amazon Prime Day 2022 was in July, but Amazon sprung a second mega sales event this year. Welcome to the first Prime Early Access Sale, less formally known as Prime Day October 2022 or Prime Day 2. The two-day sale started yesterday and ends at midnight tonight PT, so take advantage of the many excellent Prime Day deals while they’re still available. The Prime Day deal for the Anker Portable Charger PowerCore III Elite is especially appealing for people who run one or more devices with USB-C charging connectors. With the Anker PowerCore III Elite you can at the same time. During today’s Prime Day sale, you don’t have to pay the full $110 price for this Anker portable USB charger. Act fast and you can buy it for $88, a $22 savings for a 20% discount.

Why you should buy the Anker PowerCore III Elite portable charger

As USB-C port-connected laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other devices become the norm, the advantages of easy-to-plug-in cables don’t overcome the basic need for a power source to plug into. Whether you want to power up your MacBook Air, make a presentation with your Dell XPS, check in with your iPad Pro, or recharge your iPhone, you still have to find an available electrical outlet or another power source to connect to your device. If you travel or even move around the office frequently the best answer may be to take your power with you. Portable USB-C-connected chargers such as Anker’s PowerCore III Elite Series are an extremely convenient solution for a backup power source if your laptop, tablet, or smartphone runs low during a meeting or remote working session away from a power plug. Anker portable chargers feature in Digital Trends’ best power banks for small business roundups for their compact design, energy storage capacity, and available ports.

The Prime Day deal for the Anker PowerCore III Elite 19200 mAh capacity charger provides up to 60 watts of charging power. You can plug in and charge three devices simultaneously, although the total output is limited to 60 watts. According to Anker, the PowerCore III Elite 19200 model can charge an iPhone 11 Pro four times, a 2020 iPad Pro 11-inch tablet 1.5 times, and a 2020 MacBook Air once. If you have access to a conventional power outlet you can also charge the Anker Power Bank at the same time one or more devices recharge via USB-C connections to the Anker.

If you frequently search airports, hotels, or coffee shops for outlets to charge your USB-C-connected devices, take advantage of this Prime Day 2 deal and pick up the Anker PowerCore Elite III 19200 portable charger for $88, a $22 discount from the typical $110 price. But don’t tarry, because this sale ends at midnight Pacific Time tonight!

