This content was produced in partnership with Growatt.

As convenient as today’s mobile devices can be, our over-reliance on electronics is not without problems; namely, having to keep all those mobile gadgets charged when you’re on the move. Laptops, smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, wireless headphones, and handheld gaming systems (and this list only goes on) all require regular charging, and if you don’t like being tied to a power outlet, then a portable power station is what you need. Growatt, an expert maker of smart home solar power and energy storage equipment, has just the solution in its new VITA 550, a compact and highly portable power station that’s the perfect solution for keeping all your gadgets juiced up on the go. It was just released at the CES 2023 trade show with the standard price of $529. If you pre-order it before January 31, you can score a $100 early-bird discount that lets you grab one for $429 for a limited time. Between December 19 and January 31, 2023, you can also use coupon code GroVita550 to get an additional $30 off, bringing the price down to $399.

Pre-Order Now

As a solar leader, Growatt has 11 years of experience in the new energy industry, and has supported over three million individuals and families. Growatt’s newest product, the VITA 550 features some impressive specs on that front. For example, the 240 watt input support is one of the highest solar intake options in the 500 watt-hour capacity range. It also charges super fast thanks to the 2.5-hour rated charging times via solar, thanks to the high solar input. Most importantly, the 99% MPPT technology delivers a very low conversion loss making the solar generation for the system much more efficient and capable.

We’ve all run into the situation of needing to charge one or more of our portable electronic devices, only to be nowhere near a power source. It’s one of the perennial problems of living in a tech-driven digital age. It’s no mystery, then, why portable charging solutions have become so popular, ranging from pocket-sized power banks to large generator-like power stations capable of powering laptops and smaller kitchen appliances. The new Growatt VITA 550 falls somewhere closer to the middle of that spectrum, striking a nice balance between portability and power storage capacity.

Exploring the Growatt VITA 550 in more detail

The Growatt VITA 550 portable power station features a LiFePO4 internal battery with a capacity of 538 watt-hours and a maximum power delivery output of 600 watts. That LFP battery is rated for 3,000 cycles (well above the industry average of 800 cycles) and is made safe and reliable with temperature and voltage regulation and protection against over-charging/discharging, overloading, and short circuits. The long-lasting Growatt VITA 550 utilizes bidirectional inverter technology to bridge the gap between charging speed and lifespan, as fast-charging can often shorten the lifecycle of portable chargers and power stations. This bidirectional inverter technology allows you to fully charge the VITA 550 up in just 1.6 hours via AC, so it’s ready to go quickly.

The Growatt VITA 550 portable power station has 11 charging points, including a wireless charging point, so it can power up a wide variety of electronics and can handle multiple devices simultaneously. It sports four USB ports (three USB-A and one USB-C, three AC charging outlets, a car charger port, and two DC5521 charging ports, with the wireless charging pad conveniently sitting up top. It supports three charging methods — AC, solar, and auto. That flexibility in charging and the superfast speeds make it a great addition to your travel load for camping, beach trips, RVing, and other adventures where you’ll frequently be far from an AC outlet.

The winning specs don’t stop with its charging capabilities and industry-leading battery technologies, however. The Growatt VITA 550 power station also offers smart controls via the MyGro companion app for iOS and Android. You can connect to the power station via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing you to remotely monitor and control the power output and utilization of the VITA 550 from your mobile device. With the MyGro app, you can keep an eye on battery percentages and input/output wattages, remotely turn the power station on and off, and even adjust charging speeds of various devices connected to the power station. An easy-to-read LCD panel on the front also gives you a quick read-out of power levels and charging activity at a glance.

The Growatt VITA 550 portable power station is the perfect travel-friendly energy solution for charging up all of your devices, from handheld mobile gadgets to laptops, CPAP machines, small kitchen appliances. Its compact size and fast-charging features make it particularly ideal for traveling and for outdoor adventures. Growatt just released its new portable power station on January 5 at CES 2023, so now’s a good time to secure one for your home. Normally $529, through January 31, you can pre-order your own VITA 550 for the early-bird price of $429, giving you a $100 discount. But also, between December 19 and January 31, 2023, you can use coupon code GroVita550 to get an additional $30 off, bringing the price down to $399.

Pre-Order Now

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations