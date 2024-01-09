 Skip to main content
This EcoFlow portable power station is on sale — $140 off

Campers, boaters and tailgaters alike, pay attention because we have a great deal for you. The EcoFlow RIVER 600 Portable Power Station is on sale right now at Best Buy for just $209. That means you can get $140 off this portable device that can be used for camping, tailgating, fishing, boating or even as a backup generator in case of an unfortunate power outage. This offer is only available for a limited time, so be sure to grab this power station before time runs out.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow RIVER 600 Portable Power Station

Whether you are preparing for a camping excursion or worried about losing power during snow or wind storms, this portable power station will help you get through whatever situation comes your way. It will help you prepare for the unexpected by powering all your appliances in less than two hours. With three 600W AC outlets and 288Wh capacity, this power station can charge up to 10 devices at the same time and will provide enough power to run essential devices for hours. It features X-Boost technology that can power 80% of essential home appliances and devices, particularly those within 1200W.

Since this is a portable device, it is easy to take with you wherever you go. It is 11 pounds and slightly larger than a toaster, making it the ideal size and weight for outdoor activities or traveling. If you need additional power, you can purchase an extra battery that will double the capacity of this portable power station from 288Wh to 576Wh. All it takes is one hour to recharge this device from 0% to 80% and 1.6 hours for a full charge. The best part? You can control all of these features through the EcoFlow app.

Don’t miss out on your chance to get the EcoFlow RIVER 600 Portable Power Station at a discounted price. With an original price of $349, you can get $140 off this power station that will make your life safer, easier and more efficient. This EcoFlow product is a must-have for any adventure you may have that takes you into the outdoors where electricity might be hard to come by.

