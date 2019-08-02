Small Business

The best power banks to stay charged up on business travels

Jennifer Allen
By

Often in business, you’ll find yourself needing to travel for appointments and meetings. If you’re a freelancer, sometimes it’s nice to just head to a local coffee shop or communal office to catch up on work. Whatever the reason, it’s useful to have the flexibility that a power bank (or portable charger) can bring.

Most of these locations may have power points, but not all, and sometimes, you might find yourself traveling and low on power. That’s where a power bank is immensely useful at giving your phone or tablet some extra juice when you need it most.

Here’s a look at the best power banks for every type of small business and related scenario. We also compiled a list of the overall best portable chargers for those in need of extra juice for everyday needs, and not specifically for business.

Best Overall Power Bank: Anker PowerCore 20100mAh

best power banks for small business anker powercore 20100mah

If you’re a frequent flier, you know how important it is to travel light. You don’t want a bulky power bank weighing you down, which is why the Anker PowerCore 20100mAh is such a great option. It only weighs about as much as a can of soup, but it’s pretty powerful.

The power bank has sufficient capacity to charge your iPhone XR just over four times, the Galaxy S10 four and a half times, or the iPad Mini 2019 twice. That’s generally going to be enough juice to get you from one power point to the next, even if you’re traveling pretty far and wide. It has two USB charging ports so you can charge two devices at the same time, too.

The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh doesn’t support Qualcomm Quick Charge but it recharges itself in about 10 hours so you can still leave it on charge in your hotel room and be good to go the following day.

It’s an ideal device to toss into your backpack or briefcase for when you need a steady power source while attending meetings and conferences.

Best Budget Power Bank: RAVPower 10000mAh Power Bank

best power banks for small business ravpower 10000mah

Anker has the monopoly on the power bank market, but there’s still plenty of space for RAVPower to offer some great budget solutions. The RAVPower 10000mAh is inexpensive but potent enough to still keep your devices charged while you’re on the move.

Smaller than an iPhone X, you can easily find room in your bag or pocket for the power bank. Despite its small size, though, it offers enough power to charge a Galaxy S8 two times, an iPad Mini 4 just over once, and an iPhone X just over two times. That’s good enough for most scenarios where you need a power bank to sustain your devices between long days of meetings and calls.

The device also has room for two USB charging ports so you can charge two devices at the same time, proving more convenient than other small power banks. If you’re on a budget, this is a decent option to take.

Best Laptop Power Bank: Anker PowerCore+ 26800PD

best power banks for small business anker powercore 26800 pd

For those times when your laptop desperately needs a bit of extra power, there’s the Anker PowerCore+ 26800PD. It offers 1 USB-C and 2 USB ports for plenty of options when charging your devices.

It’s able to charge most phones over seven times, tablets at least two times, and your laptop at least once. Thanks to its quick Power delivery system, it also only takes 4 and a half hours to recharge via mains power.

Despite all that extra power, it’s still pretty portable, too. It’s small enough to toss into your bag and weighs only just over a pound. Anker suggests that its capacity is sufficient to keep your phones and tablets charged for about a week which should be more than enough for most users.

It’s the ability to recharge your laptop fully once via the power bank that makes it extra appealing, though, and it is sure to particularly useful in scenarios where you don’t have access to an outlet.

Best Quick Charging Power Bank: RAVPower 20100 USB C Portable Charger

best power banks for small business ravpower usb c battery pack 20100

If your smartphone is able to take advantage of Quick Charge, it’s worthwhile having a power bank that utilizes it. The RAVPower 20100 USB C Portable Charger is the best of the bunch here. With Quick Charge 3.0 Input & Output, it promises to charge a compatible smartphone from 0% to 80% in only an hour. That’s great if you’re constantly in a rush between appointments.

The power bank is compatible overall with everything from your phone to your tablets, Nintendo Switch, and 12-inch MacBook. Its large capacity means it can recharge your Switch two and a half times, your iPad Air 2 nearly once, and your iPhone X nearly four and a half times. Recharging the power bank from empty only takes four and a half hours, thanks to Quick Charge.

There are two USB charging ports so you can easily charge a couple of devices at the same time. For a solution that’s both speedy and useful, this is the power bank for you.

Best Mini Power Bank: Anker PowerCore 5000

best power banks for small business anker powercore 5000

Whatever your power bank needs, Anker has a product in mind. The Anker PowerCore 5000 isn’t really cut out for long journeys across the world, but it’s good to go if you simply want a quick backup source when recharging your phone on the move. The lipstick-shaped device contains 5,000mAh of power, which is enough for one entire recharge of an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9, and almost two charges for an iPhone 8.

It’s small enough to fit into your pocket as well as your bag, so think of it as an emergency power source. It’ll just about offer enough juice to recharge your iPad Mini to about half full, but don’t expect it to stand a chance against a laptop. Also, you can only charge one device at a time as the bank only has one charging port.

Still, if you just need something to get yourself out of a bind or because your nearby coffee shop had a power cut, this is it.

For your other small business needs like which antivirus solution is right for you, we’ve got you covered.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best tablets of 2019
apps for business
Small Business

These apps will take your small business to the next level

There are a few apps you need to keep things running when you're on the go or in the office. Here are our picks for the best apps for small businesses to keep your money in check, promotions on point, and your time accounted for.
Posted By Alina Bradford
what is 5g new snapdragon chip with feat
Mobile

5G's arrival is transforming tech. Here's everything you need to know to keep up

It has been years in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. While 5G coverage is still extremely limited, expect to see it expand in 2019. Not sure what 5G even is? Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1
Smart Home

These are the best security camera systems to guard your small business

Security cameras can help small businesses but not all systems are created equally though, and each has its benefits and its drawbacks. We’ve rounded up the best security cameras for small businesses in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22 1500x1000
Mobile

Boost your company's productivity with the best tablets for small businesses

Tablets and convertible laptops are increasingly popular with small companies. The ability to carry a lightweight tablet to and from the office and hook it up to a keyboard or even a monitor, gives entrepreneurs the flexibility they seek.
Posted By Jackie Dove
mobile-pay-feature-image
Mobile

When customers don't carry cash, mobile card readers help small companies thrive

Small businesses that market directly to customers benefit from having a point of sale system ready for clients who don't carry cash. Card readers should support swipe, the newer chip standard, and various smartphone-based wallets.
Posted By Jackie Dove
PushSend marketing image
Small Business

PushSend is what all small businesses need for their marketing campaigns

Want to grow your small business through the use of great marketing tools? PushSend is an all-in-one package that includes email campaigns, landing pages, lead gen forms, and much more.
Posted By Jennifer Allen
Best social media management tools for small businesses
Social Media

These 3 social media management tools will get your small businesses noticed

Social media is a great way to spread the word about your business, connect with customers and network. Here are the best social media management tools for small businesses to help you schedule posts, track engagement, and much more.
Posted By Alina Bradford
brother hl l5100dn monochrome laser printer amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Pre-Prime Day discount on Brother black and white office printer

There are a lot of high-speed printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother's HL-L5100DN. This monochrome printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Dell XPS 8930 Review
Computing

Need a computer for your small business? These are the desktop PCs to consider

Whether you need a powerful PC to work done or an elegant system for your customer-facing operation, we've selected some of the best desktops for your small business. From $500 to $5,000, these PCs will help you stay productive.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
arlo pro 3 camera kit amazon deal wireless
Smart Home

Arlo Pro vs. Pro 2 vs. Ultra: Which security cam is best for you?

Looking for the best security cam for your home or business? We're comparing the Arlo Pro vs. Pro 2 vs. Ultra to see which Arlo cam has the best features, the best deals, and which could work right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
norton vs mcafee antivirus for small business
Small Business

Norton vs. McAfee: Which Antivirus software is best for your small business?

Effective antivirus software is essential within a small business environment. With Norton and McAfee the biggest names in the business, we take a look at what's best for your company.
Posted By Jennifer Allen
apple card
Mobile

The Apple Card will reportedly launch in the first two weeks of August

Apple is getting into the credit card business. Apple Card is a credit card you can sign up for directly on your iPhone, and it doesn't have fees. There's a lower interest rate and you can even get Daily Cash from all purchases.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
The Best Jobs in Tech
Small Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying tech jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling.   
Posted By Benjamin Beck