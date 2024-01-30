 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iPhone owner? You need to get this accessory while it’s 50% off

Jennifer Allen
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

You’ve snapped up one of the best iPhone deals and you’re eager to get the most out of your shiny new iPhone. One must-have accessory is the Anker Magnetic Battery which is currently 50% off at Amazon. Normally priced at $70, it’s down to $35 for a limited time only and is the perfect way of giving you more battery life while on the move. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker Magnetic Battery

The best iPhones are fantastic devices but like most smartphones, battery life never feels long enough during a busy day of regular use. That can be very frustrating if you can’t find a power point nearby or don’t have a charging cable. The Anker Magnetic Battery saves you from all this hassle.

It works with all iPhones from the 12, 13, 14, and 15 series of phones. Simply snap the Anker Magnetic Battery onto the back of your phone and it’ll use its 5,000mAh battery to charge the phone. It also has a versatile built-in foldable kickstand so you can keep your phone upright while it charges. The whole design is only 0.5 inches thick so it’s perfect for using pretty much everywhere. The stand also has room for a USB-C port on the side which is convenient.

The Anker Magnetic Battery is easily one of the best iPhone accessories thanks to its convenience and smart design. It uses Anker’s MiniCell technology to increase efficiency while also ensuring the Anker Magnetic Battery is far more compact than other portable batteries. The magnetic charge provides up to 7.5W maximum power and will work through any magnetic phone case. All you really need to be aware of is that it can run a little warm during use, but it’s a small price to pay for giving you some much-needed juice. While the Anker Magnetic Battery won’t compete with more complex portable chargers, it’s far neater to use and looks great.

Usually priced at $70, the Anker Magnetic Battery is 50% off at Amazon so it’s down to $35 for a limited time only. If you want some peace of mind on your travels while still enjoying plenty of style, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best gifts for Apple fans and iPhone, iPad and Mac owners
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

If you’re trying to find something to buy for the Apple lover in your life, you’ve probably already looked at all the Apple deals going on and walked away a little confused. Don’t worry. We’ve narrowed things down more so below, you’ll find all the best gifts for Apple fans. A lot of Apple stuff isn’t exactly cheap so we’ve also tried to pin down some more affordable options so there’s something for every budget. Whether you’re looking for a cheap stocking stuffer or the ultimate holiday gift for the Apple lover in your life, we’ve got you covered.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 -- $200, was $249

Some of the best wireless earbuds around, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a true delight to use in conjunction with your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. ANC is exceptional with two times the quality of previous AirPods. Thanks to adaptive audio, you can seamlessly blend together ANC and its transparency mode so that you can hear what’s important to you without being disturbed by anything else. The Apple-designed H2 chip offers rich and immersive sound with crisp and clear notes, along with strong bass. They’re easy to use too with features like personalized spatial audio working without you needing to do much, along with easily switching between other devices seamlessly, and great controls on-board too. These are your faithful companions and they’re the kind of earbuds your loved ones will be using every day.

Read more
All AirTag owners need to know about this little accessory
Someone holding two GOCII AirTag Wallet Holders.

If you’ve snapped up an AirTag in the recent Apple deals going on, you’ve probably since realized that it’s awesome, but you could do with some accessories to make it even more useful for your setup. That’s where a great deal at Amazon comes in. Right now, you can buy a pack of two AirTag Wallet Holders for $12 making it easier for you to slot the AirTag into your wallet or case. It’s one of those little things that you’ll soon wonder how you lived without. Here’s what you need to know about the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack.

Why you should buy the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack
Designed to be ultra thin, the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder is just 0.1 inch thick and weighs only 7.8g so it’s hardly noticeable. The idea is that you can easily slot the AirTag in before placing the card in your wallet or purse for safe keeping. Despite the idea being that you hardly notice it, the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder is actually pretty stylish. It has a design inspired by water ripples that looks pretty cool.

Read more
The best iPhone games in 2023: 31 games you need to play right now
Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the iPhone 14 Plus.

When you have the best iPhone, you pretty much have infinite possibilities for keepingbusy and entertained, no matter where you are. Sure, the iPhone may not be marketed as a gaming phone specifically, but it's pretty powerful — especially with the A17 Pro in the latest iPhone 15 Pro. That new processor means the Apple mobile gaming experience is only getting better and better, with Apple's new chip being able to play console-level games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and the Resident Evil 4 remake.

While those games aren't available yet, there's no shortage of great games to play. But when the App Store has over a million apps, how are you supposed to find the best games to play? Don't worry -- we're here to help! Since there are a ton of games out there — and not every game is a winner — it's definitely hard to find games that are worth your time and energy. Whether you're looking for a simple match 3, an MMORPG, a dungeon crawler, or even something to just relax with, here are the best iPhone games you can play right now.

Read more