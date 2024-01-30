You’ve snapped up one of the best iPhone deals and you’re eager to get the most out of your shiny new iPhone. One must-have accessory is the Anker Magnetic Battery which is currently 50% off at Amazon. Normally priced at $70, it’s down to $35 for a limited time only and is the perfect way of giving you more battery life while on the move. Here’s what else you need to know about it before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker Magnetic Battery

The best iPhones are fantastic devices but like most smartphones, battery life never feels long enough during a busy day of regular use. That can be very frustrating if you can’t find a power point nearby or don’t have a charging cable. The Anker Magnetic Battery saves you from all this hassle.

It works with all iPhones from the 12, 13, 14, and 15 series of phones. Simply snap the Anker Magnetic Battery onto the back of your phone and it’ll use its 5,000mAh battery to charge the phone. It also has a versatile built-in foldable kickstand so you can keep your phone upright while it charges. The whole design is only 0.5 inches thick so it’s perfect for using pretty much everywhere. The stand also has room for a USB-C port on the side which is convenient.

The Anker Magnetic Battery is easily one of the best iPhone accessories thanks to its convenience and smart design. It uses Anker’s MiniCell technology to increase efficiency while also ensuring the Anker Magnetic Battery is far more compact than other portable batteries. The magnetic charge provides up to 7.5W maximum power and will work through any magnetic phone case. All you really need to be aware of is that it can run a little warm during use, but it’s a small price to pay for giving you some much-needed juice. While the Anker Magnetic Battery won’t compete with more complex portable chargers, it’s far neater to use and looks great.

Usually priced at $70, the Anker Magnetic Battery is 50% off at Amazon so it’s down to $35 for a limited time only. If you want some peace of mind on your travels while still enjoying plenty of style, check it out now before the deal ends soon.

