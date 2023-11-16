Portable power stations are seeing something of a renaissance right now in terms of popularity, performance, and capabilities. As brands explore what makes them so practical, the rest of the world prepares for the inevitable. Energy, or electricity, is growing increasingly more expensive while at the same time becoming less reliable. Between strains on the general power grid, natural disasters, and inordinate costs, many people are understandably looking for alternatives, especially those living off the grid. Portable power stations are a fantastic answer to this problem, with some meant to replace traditional generators as full-home backup solutions and others offering portable power — systems that can be used anywhere and that are more sustainable. At the forefront of that change is a new solid-state battery technology, and Yoshino is the first to launch the technology into portable power stations and solar generators.

Solid-state batteries are impressive for their advanced properties and functionality. For starters, they’re smaller and lighter in weight than your average lithium-ion battery. This allows for a lighter, smaller cell in a more manageable frame, which translates to better portability. They also have a longer lifespan and more power, so they can deliver up to 2.5 times the energy density of standard Li-Ion batteries, meaning higher capacities and performance. Finally, they use a solid electrolyte which makes them much safer overall.

So, what is the Yoshino portable power station using this new tech? It’s called the B4000 SST, and it has a massive 4,000-watt and 2,611-watt-hours capacity that, despite its size, can still charge from empty to 80% in just over an hour. Even if you know nothing about comparable power stations, it’s evident that’s quite the feature. Moreover, it can be transformed totally into a sustainable, eco-friendly power station with Yoshino’s optional solar panels for charging off-grid. Let’s embark on an off-grid adventure to learn more.

Introducing the Yoshino B4000 SST solid-state portable power station

Besides its cutting-edge battery technology, the B4000 SST takes capacity and efficiency to entirely new levels. Even in its sleek, compact size, it offers a 2.6 kilowatt-hour capacity making it the optimal choice for off-grid and portable power. Whether you need it for RV trips, camping in the wilderness, or commercial and industry power solutions, it’s an excellent choice.

It will go the distance, too, thanks to the enhanced tech. Advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors offer greater efficiency than traditional silicon components, with reduced energy loss and an improved lifespan even when put under heavy loads. ETL certification, an Energy Assurance Labs safety testing pass, and an extended warranty offer much-needed reassurances in an ever-flooded market of less-than-stellar options.

Plus, with multiple ways to recharge the B4000 SST, including solar, AC charging via regular outlets, and car charging via DC outlets, it’s versatile and ready to power any adventure you take. The Yoshino App puts you in total control of the entire power system, as well. You can monitor capacity, enable or disable outlets, get critical usage stats, and much more.

Power up your outdoor adventures for the holidays

If you’re looking for portable power options, but want to take advantage of some fantastic Black Friday deals, especially ahead of the holidays and major holiday shopping events, now’s your chance. Normally $3,299, you can get the new Yoshino B4000 SST portable power station for just $2,499, which saves you $800. You could even put that money towards some of Yoshino’s optional solar panels to ensure you can charge this system anywhere you are, with just the power of the sun. Hurry, though. This Holiday-themed promotion is only available from November 10 until December 15, and then it’s back up to its regular price. With the unique and advanced solid-state technology, no other power station on the market compares.

