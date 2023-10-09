 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Live in power with the Anker SOLIX F3800, its latest evolutionary power station

Anker SOLIX F3800 connected to RV
Anker

Live in power. That’s the slogan behind Anker SOLIX, a brand dedicated to bringing affordable, accessible power to everyone to boost energy independence. They want to help create a more sustainable mission, which, quite frankly, is a commendable goal. But the key to evolutionary goals such as this is action. What is Anker SOLIX doing to set itself apart from the competition, and more importantly, how is it creating that energy independence it so justly yearns for? The answer is with its industry-defining products, and it just so happens there’s another on the way: The Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station. It’s the first portable power station to market that supports AC coupling. It’s also the most accessible home power system to date, with a 6,000-watt AC output and a 120-volt/240-volt dual-voltage solution all tucked into one unit. Plus, the 3.84 kilowatt-hour high capacity that’s expandable up to 53.88 kilowatt-hours adds a lot more versatility and capabilities to the equation.

Of course, none of these specifications mean much without knowing what the power station can do. Yes, we’ve covered power stations like this before, but it certainly helps to have some more specific scenarios to draw one. With today’s power becoming more and more unreliable — you never know when your power might go out or for what reason — it’s necessary to have a backup system in place. With the right system, you can keep your necessities available, from a refrigerator or freezer to a fan and climate controls. There are many power-dependent things in our homes that make our lives so much better. Without power, the modern lifestyle can descend into rather unpleasant territories. Imagine a home without AC or some kind of fan in a hot, humid area. Or trying to see what you’re doing in the dark when there’s no power and no lighting available. How would you cook without power?

A power station like the Anker SOLIX F3800 is just what you need to keep things energized.

Why the Anker SOLIX F3800 stands above the rest

Anker SOLIX F3800 EV charging support
Anker

Time and time again, we see new portable power stations and power solutions entering the market. You could even say it’s the golden age, with no shortage of options to choose from and in so many formats, form factors, and capacities from small to big. But when you’re talking about a sustainable all-in-one solution for your home to use during emergencies and real-world scenarios, well, there really only are a handful that fit the bill. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is one of those.

Related

It’s a sustainable and reliable system that also serves as an excellent replacement for traditional gas-powered generators. Bear in mind that gas generators are noisy, they produce emissions, and you absolutely cannot use them inside a home or sealed area. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the exact opposite of that because it doesn’t produce emissions and it utilizes electricity above all. You can power everything in your RV, small living residence, or most things in a family home, including appliances. The Anker F3800 can also plug directly into an inlet box to replace a gas generator, allowing it to power an entire house, which is a capability many other portable power stations don’t offer.

The 6,000-watt and 120-volt/240-volt dual voltage output is impressive and ultra-convenient, as you’ll never be wanting for power in a pinch. Moreover, the 3.84 kilowatt-hour capacity is more than enough for most applications, but even if you need more power, you can always expand up to 53.88 kilowatt-hours total. Plus, in addition to being the most accessible home power system — with easy installation and affordable pricing — it doubles as an EV charger, and you don’t need any grounding accessories to use it for that either.

The suitcase-style design with built-in wheels means it’s easy to move around your home or property, and if you need to stow it — like to store it in an RV or van — it’s super easy to do that, too. As mentioned, you can directly charge your EV or power your entire RV while on the road via the NEMA 15-40 ports.

There are multiple ways to charge the Anker SOLIX F3800, too. You can charge via standard AC and DC outlets and via solar when connected to panels.

Learn More

Anker SOLIX F3800: The most accessible home power system, probably ever

Anker SOLIX F3800 connected to smart home panel
Anker

It’s portable, it’s functional, and it has a reliable, high capacity. But when paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, you can easily tap into its power from within your home, much like you would any traditional backup power system or generator. Power outages and blackouts won’t ever be a problem for you again, and just as it’s possible to expand the capacity in a portable format, you can expand the Anker SOLIX F3800 when it’s connected to your home, as well. You always have the option to add more capacity up to the maximum.

Moreover, it’s the first portable power station to support AC coupling, which means it blocks out DC voltage when necessary, but also allows it to be used with solar panels — even those mounted on your roof — when connected through the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. You can truly harness the power of solar energy and use it to save on utilities and keep the power going during an outage. With the cost of the average electricity bill rising exponentially, that alone is worth the buy-in.

Are you ready to live in power?

Anker SOLIX F3800 keeping family power on
Anker

The Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station will be available October 9th, 2023 starting at 7 A.M. (PST). When the Kickstarter campaign launches, you’ll also be able to order several accessories, including the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, expansion batteries, and solar panels – they’ll be available as exclusive bundles. Normally $3,999, you’ll be able to order the Anker SOLIX F3800 for up to 45% off. This portable power station allows you to energize your home with virtually no limitations. We are witnessing the future of modular power, folks. What a great time to be alive.

Learn More

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Jackery’s Black Friday event has lots in store, including giveaways and huge discounts
Jackery power stations and generators Black Friday event with solar panels.

This content was produced in partnership with Jackery.
As far as portable power solutions go, few brands have been in the market as long as Jackery, especially since Jackery's 10th Anniversary celebration is happening right now. But while that's impressive, what's more exciting is that Jackery's Black Friday deals will soon be live too, from November 24 to November 28. During that time, they're going to offer the biggest discount ever on Jackery solutions -- up to $1,080 off. It's libations all around, and for good reason. With the holiday shopping events and Jackery's 10th Anniversary wedged together, a lot is going on that you'll want to be involved with. For example, Jackery's Crazy Monday Giveaway will feature an unmissable mega giveaway -- and we do mean mega -- with prizes worth up to $250,000 in total value. Yeah, we know, it's a lot to take in, so keep reading to learn some of the finer details about the Black Friday sale and Jackery's Anniversary event.

First, let's talk about the giveaway, which will be live on Jackery's official website and YouTube channel. They'll be picking winners during their livestream starting November 28. We don’t know everything they'll be giving away, but it will be a total of $250,000 in prizes. Jackery has teamed up with Black Series to give away camper vans. Plus, there will be money back opportunities for Jackery orders placed during Black Friday, and many, many more prizes beyond that!

Read more
These Bluetti Halloween deals are downright spooky, but also so so sweet
Pumpkins, candles, and skulls oh my -- halloween themed image.

This content was produced in partnership with Bluetti.
What's as scary, or scarier in some cases, than a crazed and masked killer chasing you down on a cold autumn night? No power, or losing access to a reliable power supply, especially in today's hyper-digital world. You won't be able to upload family photos. You won't be able to see what everyone else is doing for Halloween. You won't be able to watch spine-chilling movies or warm up with a mug of hot cocoa. That is, unless, you have a backup solution, also known as a portable power station. And wouldn't you know it, Bluetti is offering a slew of bootiful and haunted Halloween deals on power stations, extra batteries, and solar panels -- the latter so you can charge up your devices with renewable energy. From October 20 to November 5, you have an incredible chance to save, and fill up your trick-or-treat bags with more than just candy!

Some examples of what's in treat include Bluetti's EB3A portable power station for $209 -- normally $239 -- which is a spooky savings of $30. The AC200P powerful station starts at $1,399 -- normally $1,599 -- which is $200 off during the Halloween event. Then there are combo deals that include everything you need, such as the bundle with an AC200MAX plus two PV350 solar panels for $3,199, which has been slashed and ripped by $398. Of course, that's just the start, there are a lot of sweet treats available if you're into portable power stations, or honestly, if you just want to have a power solution anywhere -- you can use them in your backyard, at a campground, on the road, or even off-grid. Check out the sale below, or keep reading for some more details on the event, and what's on the chopping block.
Creep the Sale
 
Sweet Bluetti deals that are as good as free candy

Read more
This portable charger can power a MacBook or iPhone and it’s 20% off
Anker Portable Charger, PowerCore III Elite 19200 cables, charger, and AC power adapter.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 was in July, but Amazon sprung a second mega sales event this year. Welcome to the first Prime Early Access Sale, less formally known as Prime Day October 2022 or Prime Day 2. The two-day sale started yesterday and ends at midnight tonight PT, so take advantage of the many excellent Prime Day deals while they're still available. The Prime Day deal for the Anker Portable Charger PowerCore III Elite is especially appealing for people who run one or more devices with USB-C charging connectors. With the Anker PowerCore III Elite you can

at the same time. During today's Prime Day sale, you don't have to pay the full $110 price for this Anker portable USB charger. Act fast and you can buy it for $88, a $22 savings for a 20% discount.

Read more