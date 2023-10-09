Live in power. That’s the slogan behind Anker SOLIX, a brand dedicated to bringing affordable, accessible power to everyone to boost energy independence. They want to help create a more sustainable mission, which, quite frankly, is a commendable goal. But the key to evolutionary goals such as this is action. What is Anker SOLIX doing to set itself apart from the competition, and more importantly, how is it creating that energy independence it so justly yearns for? The answer is with its industry-defining products, and it just so happens there’s another on the way: The Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station. It’s the first portable power station to market that supports AC coupling. It’s also the most accessible home power system to date, with a 6,000-watt AC output and a 120-volt/240-volt dual-voltage solution all tucked into one unit. Plus, the 3.84 kilowatt-hour high capacity that’s expandable up to 53.88 kilowatt-hours adds a lot more versatility and capabilities to the equation.

Of course, none of these specifications mean much without knowing what the power station can do. Yes, we’ve covered power stations like this before, but it certainly helps to have some more specific scenarios to draw one. With today’s power becoming more and more unreliable — you never know when your power might go out or for what reason — it’s necessary to have a backup system in place. With the right system, you can keep your necessities available, from a refrigerator or freezer to a fan and climate controls. There are many power-dependent things in our homes that make our lives so much better. Without power, the modern lifestyle can descend into rather unpleasant territories. Imagine a home without AC or some kind of fan in a hot, humid area. Or trying to see what you’re doing in the dark when there’s no power and no lighting available. How would you cook without power?

A power station like the Anker SOLIX F3800 is just what you need to keep things energized.

Why the Anker SOLIX F3800 stands above the rest

Time and time again, we see new portable power stations and power solutions entering the market. You could even say it’s the golden age, with no shortage of options to choose from and in so many formats, form factors, and capacities from small to big. But when you’re talking about a sustainable all-in-one solution for your home to use during emergencies and real-world scenarios, well, there really only are a handful that fit the bill. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is one of those.

It’s a sustainable and reliable system that also serves as an excellent replacement for traditional gas-powered generators. Bear in mind that gas generators are noisy, they produce emissions, and you absolutely cannot use them inside a home or sealed area. The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the exact opposite of that because it doesn’t produce emissions and it utilizes electricity above all. You can power everything in your RV, small living residence, or most things in a family home, including appliances. The Anker F3800 can also plug directly into an inlet box to replace a gas generator, allowing it to power an entire house, which is a capability many other portable power stations don’t offer.

The 6,000-watt and 120-volt/240-volt dual voltage output is impressive and ultra-convenient, as you’ll never be wanting for power in a pinch. Moreover, the 3.84 kilowatt-hour capacity is more than enough for most applications, but even if you need more power, you can always expand up to 53.88 kilowatt-hours total. Plus, in addition to being the most accessible home power system — with easy installation and affordable pricing — it doubles as an EV charger, and you don’t need any grounding accessories to use it for that either.

The suitcase-style design with built-in wheels means it’s easy to move around your home or property, and if you need to stow it — like to store it in an RV or van — it’s super easy to do that, too. As mentioned, you can directly charge your EV or power your entire RV while on the road via the NEMA 15-40 ports.

There are multiple ways to charge the Anker SOLIX F3800, too. You can charge via standard AC and DC outlets and via solar when connected to panels.

Anker SOLIX F3800: The most accessible home power system, probably ever

It’s portable, it’s functional, and it has a reliable, high capacity. But when paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, you can easily tap into its power from within your home, much like you would any traditional backup power system or generator. Power outages and blackouts won’t ever be a problem for you again, and just as it’s possible to expand the capacity in a portable format, you can expand the Anker SOLIX F3800 when it’s connected to your home, as well. You always have the option to add more capacity up to the maximum.

Moreover, it’s the first portable power station to support AC coupling, which means it blocks out DC voltage when necessary, but also allows it to be used with solar panels — even those mounted on your roof — when connected through the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. You can truly harness the power of solar energy and use it to save on utilities and keep the power going during an outage. With the cost of the average electricity bill rising exponentially, that alone is worth the buy-in.

Are you ready to live in power?

The Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station will be available October 9th, 2023 starting at 7 A.M. (PST). When the Kickstarter campaign launches, you’ll also be able to order several accessories, including the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel, expansion batteries, and solar panels – they’ll be available as exclusive bundles. Normally $3,999, you’ll be able to order the Anker SOLIX F3800 for up to 45% off. This portable power station allows you to energize your home with virtually no limitations. We are witnessing the future of modular power, folks. What a great time to be alive.

