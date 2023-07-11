 Skip to main content
Bring your documents to life with these Prime Day printer deals

Andrew Morrisey
By

Now’s a great time to buy a printer because of the discounts that you can get from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, as well as from the sales that rival retailers have rolled out to challenge the massive shopping event. With all of the competing offers for Prime Day printer deals, the customers are the winner because you’re given endless choices on which one to buy. To help with your decision, we’ve gathered the top bargains for printers, but you need to make your purchase as soon as you can as stocks may already be selling out.

Our favorite Prime Day printer deal

HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer — $54, was $69

For a cheap but reliable printer that will be able to meet the needs of your family and home office, you can’t go wrong with the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer. Also called a multifunction printer, it makes a lot of sense for home use because you won’t need to buy a separate copier and scanner, which will free up space on your desk, according to our printer buying guide. You’ll be able to print, copy, and scan in color, and you can do so with a USB cable connecting the printer to your desktop computer or laptop, or through mobile and wireless printing through the HP Smart app.

The HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer offers print speeds of up to 7 pages per minute in black-and-white and up to 5 pages per minute in color. In our comparison of inkjet versus laser, inkjet printers like the HP DeskJet 2742e are the better choice if you’re thinking about printing a lot of photos, and if you’re planning to use them at home as they’re generally more compact and versatile.

Like the best printers made by HP, the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer comes with a free subscription to HP’s Instant Ink if you activate the HP+ system. If you sign up for the program, HP will ship ink to you whenever the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer runs low for a period of six months, allowing you to print up to 700 pages per month.

More Prime Day printer deals we love

Prime Day deals officially start from tomorrow, but there are already some great deals going on when it comes to buying a gaming laptop for less. It's not just exclusive to Amazon either with other retailers starting their own sales early. This includes Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart, so there are some awesome gaming laptop deals to choose from today. If you're keen to see how you can save big already, we've picked out all our favorite Prime Day gaming laptop deals and listed them below. There's something for every budget here.
Today's best Prime Day gaming laptops deals
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Prime Day deals are technically underway in mere hours, but we've already spotted some awesome MacBook deals you can shop today. If you're looking to save big on a new MacBook, this is your chance. There are sales across the internet with retailers other than Amazon getting involved with the sales event, including Walmart and Best Buy. Keen to see how you can save? We've done all the hard work for you and picked out the best MacBook deals around for this special time of year.
Today's best Prime Day MacBook deals
Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13-inch, 256GB SSD) -- $750, was $999

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M1 chip, and nearly three years later, it's still a powerful laptop that will be able to keep up with all the tasks that you have to accomplish each day. The device is equipped with a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display, and it's worth buying it just for that alone since you'll be spending hours at a time staring at the screen. The 2020 Apple MacBook Air also features a 256GB SSD for storage, 8GB of RAM, and a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The full complement of Prime Day deals are mere hours away with Prime Day kicking off tomorrow and sure to save us all plenty of cash. However, while there's still technically a few hours left until the event starts, there are some big savings to be enjoyed already at Amazon as part of its early Prime Day deals. Also, other retailers are getting in on the act too with their own sales. This includes Best Buy, Walmart, and Dell. It's the ideal time to buy one of the best laptops for less. Read on while we take you through the best Prime Day laptop deals around right now, including many of the best laptop brands.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $150, was $200

The HP 14-inch laptop is a fairly basic laptop that still manages to run Windows 11. It does so in S Mode and it's not exactly going to be speedy, but if a Windows laptop is essential and your budget is low, it'll suffice. It has an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Because of such hardware, count on saving a lot of your files to the cloud or using cloud-based apps. The 14-inch HD screen with micro-edge bezels and BrightView technology helps it look a bit better at least, while there's up to 11 hours of battery life.

