Now’s a great time to buy a printer because of the discounts that you can get from Amazon’s Prime Day deals, as well as from the sales that rival retailers have rolled out to challenge the massive shopping event. With all of the competing offers for Prime Day printer deals, the customers are the winner because you’re given endless choices on which one to buy. To help with your decision, we’ve gathered the top bargains for printers, but you need to make your purchase as soon as you can as stocks may already be selling out.

Our favorite Prime Day printer deal

HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer — $54, was $69

For a cheap but reliable printer that will be able to meet the needs of your family and home office, you can’t go wrong with the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer. Also called a multifunction printer, it makes a lot of sense for home use because you won’t need to buy a separate copier and scanner, which will free up space on your desk, according to our printer buying guide. You’ll be able to print, copy, and scan in color, and you can do so with a USB cable connecting the printer to your desktop computer or laptop, or through mobile and wireless printing through the HP Smart app.

The HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer offers print speeds of up to 7 pages per minute in black-and-white and up to 5 pages per minute in color. In our comparison of inkjet versus laser, inkjet printers like the HP DeskJet 2742e are the better choice if you’re thinking about printing a lot of photos, and if you’re planning to use them at home as they’re generally more compact and versatile.

Like the best printers made by HP, the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer comes with a free subscription to HP’s Instant Ink if you activate the HP+ system. If you sign up for the program, HP will ship ink to you whenever the HP DeskJet 2742e all-in-one printer runs low for a period of six months, allowing you to print up to 700 pages per month.

More Prime Day printer deals we love

