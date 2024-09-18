 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP all-in-one printer includes three months of ink for $70 — usually $100

By
Two people printing documents with the HP DeskJet 4255e.
Amazon

Every workplace needs a printer, and so does every home office. A majority of the models on the market are packed with all kinds of features and customizations, though, which can make selecting the right one for your wants and needs a problematic process. Fortunately, we know a thing or two about printer deals, and we tracked down an exceptional offer on a model that doesn’t contain a ton of daunting tech. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer on Amazon for $70. Normally, this model sells for $100.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 4255e

Not only is the DeskJet 4255e a solid HP printer, but it does far more than just print up documents. This particular model has printer, copier, and scanning functions and is able to print up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color. Conveniently, the print tray holds up to 60 pages at a time and the output tray is able to hang onto 25 sheets before you need to remove what’s printed.

The top of the printer contains a 35-page auto document feeder. While you’ll be able to plug in a PC for wired printing, the DeskJet 4255e can also connect to Wi-Fi for wireless printing from most phones, tablets, and PCs. You can even download the HP app to initiate printing, check ink levels, and more. This model also comes with three months of ink as part of a completed HP+ activation.

Other great features include the usage of up to 60% recycled plastics to make the 4255e, plus Energy Star and Epeat certifications. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to hang around, and this is definitely one of those printer deals you don’t want to miss.

Save $30 when you order the HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer on Amazon. You should also check out some of the great HP laptop deals we’ve been uprooting. Need more tech? Our list of Amazon deals contains discounts for everything from TVs and laptops to wireless headphones!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Don’t miss this huge sale on HP printers — from just $50
A person using an HP Envy Inspire printer.

If you're in the market for printer deals, you're in luck because HP just launched a massive sale on printers with prices that go as low as $50. HP is one of the best printer brands, so you know you'll be getting a top-quality device whether you buy a budget-friendly printer or a premium one with all the bells and whistles. Take your pick among all the available options with discounts in HP's printer sale, but you need to hurry with your decision because these bargains may end at any moment.

What to buy in HP's printer sale

Read more
Looking for a cheap printer? This HP is discounted to $50
The HP DeskJet 2755e wireless printer lifestyle image.

You don't necessarily have to break the bank when it comes to purchasing a new printer. This HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer is a great way to save some money on a reliable and basic device that was designed to be used in your home. Right now, you can get $35 off this wireless printer that is normally priced at $85 on the HP website. Dare we say, this might be one of the best printer deals we've seen this year.

Why you should buy the HP Deskjet 2755e All-in-One Printer
All of your printing needs can be controlled via the HP Smart App that also guides you through the simple setup of the printer. The app also allows you to monitor ink levels, scan on the go, send secure mobile faxes and lets you print photos straight from you camera roll, social media and Google photos via connected Bluetooth. This printer is perfect for your home and is ideal for printing 10 to 100 plus pages per month, including everyday documents such as recipes, homework and documents. This device prints, scans and copies in color with mobile and wireless printing and can print up to 7.5 pages per minute in black ink and 5.5. per minute in colored ink.

Read more
Should you buy a printer on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
The HP LaserJet M209dwe monochrome laser printer on a table.

There's a lot of discounts available with Black Friday printer deals, but with Cyber Monday happening just a few days later, some shoppers believe that it's better to wait for the tech-focused shopping holiday instead. We're going to explain what's the right thing to do in this situation, as well as give you a glimpse of the printers that you can buy from Black Friday deals.
Should you buy a printer on Black Friday?
If you see an offer on Black Friday for a printer that meets your needs and budget, it's highly recommended that you take advantage of it right away instead of waiting if it will get cheaper on Cyber Monday. That's because retailers only set aside a limited amount of stock when they roll out their discounts, so if the printer that you've got an eye on draws a lot of attention from shoppers, forget about Cyber Monday -- it may no longer be available as soon as the weekend after Black Friday.

Sure, there's a chance that the printer that you want gets sold for a lower price on Cyber Monday. However, you should know that most retailers will allow you to cancel the order that you placed on Black Friday. This means that there's no reason not to push through with purchases on Black Friday, because you can get a full refund if a better deal appears on Cyber Monday.
Our 5 favorite Black Friday printer deals
HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer -- $50, was $85

Read more