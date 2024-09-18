Every workplace needs a printer, and so does every home office. A majority of the models on the market are packed with all kinds of features and customizations, though, which can make selecting the right one for your wants and needs a problematic process. Fortunately, we know a thing or two about printer deals, and we tracked down an exceptional offer on a model that doesn’t contain a ton of daunting tech. Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer on Amazon for $70. Normally, this model sells for $100.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 4255e

Not only is the DeskJet 4255e a solid HP printer, but it does far more than just print up documents. This particular model has printer, copier, and scanning functions and is able to print up to 8.5 pages per minute in black and 5.5 pages per minute in color. Conveniently, the print tray holds up to 60 pages at a time and the output tray is able to hang onto 25 sheets before you need to remove what’s printed.

The top of the printer contains a 35-page auto document feeder. While you’ll be able to plug in a PC for wired printing, the DeskJet 4255e can also connect to Wi-Fi for wireless printing from most phones, tablets, and PCs. You can even download the HP app to initiate printing, check ink levels, and more. This model also comes with three months of ink as part of a completed HP+ activation.

Other great features include the usage of up to 60% recycled plastics to make the 4255e, plus Energy Star and Epeat certifications. We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to hang around, and this is definitely one of those printer deals you don’t want to miss.

Save $30 when you order the HP DeskJet 4255e Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer on Amazon. You should also check out some of the great HP laptop deals we’ve been uprooting. Need more tech? Our list of Amazon deals contains discounts for everything from TVs and laptops to wireless headphones!