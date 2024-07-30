HP back to school sale 2024: Save big on laptops, desktops, and printers

There is a fantastic HP back to school sale going on right now, with great laptop deals being a significant part of what’s unfolding. If you’re keen to save before you head back to class or you’re looking to kit out your child with the right tech for less, this is your chance to do so. Besides its many laptop discounts, HP offers some great printer deals and desktop computer deals. It’s a perfect group of ways to save on some long term investments. We’ve picked out some of our favorites, but you can always hit the button below to check out the full sale for yourself.

HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer — $150

The HP Envy 6455e All-in-One Printer doesn’t just print well. It also scans and copies any time you need to do so. It has a 35-page auto document feeder to save you from needing to do anything manually, while there’s a smart but easy-to-use control panel for quick and easy printing. You’ll only ever see the buttons you need. It also has self-healing Wi-Fi which resolves any connectivity issues while Bluetooth connectivity is useful when connecting to your smartphone or tablet. It’s all what you would expect from the maker of some of the best printers.

HP 17-inch laptop — $400, was $850

The HP 17-inch laptop has all the core components you need for working on the move. There’s a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor paired up with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Unusually for a laptop in this price range, it has a 17.3-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 resolution so it’s great for when you need more screen space while you work or study. Other inclusions are predictable for one of the best laptop brands. These include a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam, full-size island-style keyboard with numeric keypad, and battery fast charge support so you get 50% battery life in just 45 minutes.

HP All-in-One 27-inch PC — $450, was $770

If you’re looking for one of the best all-in-one computers, consider the HP All-in-One 27-inch PC. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The standout feature here is that all that hardware is hidden away by the 27-inch full HD screen, so you can enjoy all the benefits of a desktop PC without it taking up much room. Its screen has 300 nits of brightness, anti-glare properties, and three-sided micro-edge bezels. There are also dual 2W speakers built-in. The setup also comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo so you’re all set the moment it arrives. It’s perfect for those short on space but wanting more than a laptop.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop — $700, was $1,000

The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is packed with great hardware. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so it’s all set for your multitasking needs. Its 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen looks great thanks to its edge-to-edge glass display while there’s a good quality 88.34% screen-to-body ratio. Its dual speakers are pretty potent too thanks to HP Audio Boost functionality so it’s good for watching your favorite shows on the move. It also has a HP Wide Vision 5MP IR webcam with a manual privacy shutter while there’s background noise reduction technology for improving your calls. It’s a good all-rounder for most people.

HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop — $1,019

With a sizeable 16-inch screen, the HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor teamed up with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its screen is a delight being a WUXGA display with 16:10 aspect ratio along with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.9%. The display also has anti-glare properties and 300 nits of brightness, so it looks great in many different situations. Above it is a HP True Vision 1080p full HD IR webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. The HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop also has a full-size backlit soft grey keyboard with numeric keypad so it’s perfect for typing up documents on the move.

HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop — $1,400, was $2,050

Likely to be one of the best gaming PCs for many people, the HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop has a stylish look for your setup while being pretty powerful for the price range. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700K processor teamed up with 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5-5200 memory. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card while there’s 1TB of SSD storage. That should set you up nicely but if you choose to upgrade the storage at a later date, you’ll appreciate the easy toolless upgradeability so you can quickly double that storage or more. The HP Omen software means you can tweak the lighting of your PC but you can also adjust the performance and even boost performance as needed. Wrapping things up well, there’s 5.1 surround sound too.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $1,600

One of the best laptops around, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is a delight to use in every way. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. So far, so good if not super exceptional. However, the highlight here is its screen. The screen is a 16-inch WQXGA display with an impressive 2560 x 1600 resolution. It has an adaptive refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz while it’s also a touchscreen for when you want to be more physical with how you work. It also has low blue light properties, 400 nits of brightness, and it uses edge-to-edge glass. It looks great and the quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost ensure this is a good system for relaxing with. For taking video calls, you’ll love the HP Wide Vision 9MP IR webcam with temporal noise reduction and a camera shutter.