This “picture perfect” Epson all-in-one printer is $100 off today

For those who are on the hunt for a high-quality all-in-one printer, the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 is worth considering. This larger cousin of the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, which scored 9 out of 10 stars in our review.

Why you should buy the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 all-in-one printer

The Epson EcoTank ET-8550 is the bigger version of the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, which we gave a rating of 9 out of 10 stars, and featured in our list of the best printers as the best all-in-one for photo-quality prints. The Epson EcoTank ET-8500, “a picture-perfect all-in-one printer,” can only handle print sizes of up to 8.5 inches by 11 inches though, while the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 can accommodate prints of up to 13 inches by 19 inches. Everything else remains the same, including its easy setup and use, the ability to print photos with excellent quality, and fast printing and scanning of documents. You’ll also be able to print and scan from your mobile device with the Epson Smart Panel app.

Like the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 requires a high initial cost, though that’s reduced by Best Buy’s discount. However, you’ll be enjoying savings in the long run with the printer’s cartridge-free system that uses low-cost ink bottles for refills. The printer comes with enough ink to last up to two years, so it will be a while before you spend on anything else for the Epson EcoTank ET-8550.

