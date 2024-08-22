 Skip to main content
This “picture perfect” Epson all-in-one printer is $100 off today

By
Walk-up printing is easy since the EcoTank ET-8500 supports SD cards and USB drives.
Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

For those who are on the hunt for a high-quality all-in-one printer, we’re going to direct you to Best Buy’s offer for the Epson EcoTank ET-8550. This larger cousin of the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, which scored 9 out of 10 stars in our review, is on sale with a $100 discount that brings its price down to $700 from its original price of $800. It would be a shame to miss out on the savings, so if you’re interested in this printer, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase of it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 all-in-one printer

The Epson EcoTank ET-8550 is the bigger version of the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, which we gave a rating of 9 out of 10 stars, and featured in our list of the best printers as the best all-in-one for photo-quality prints. The Epson EcoTank ET-8500, “a picture-perfect all-in-one printer,” can only handle print sizes of up to 8.5 inches by 11 inches though, while the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 can accommodate prints of up to 13 inches by 19 inches. Everything else remains the same, including its easy setup and use, the ability to print photos with excellent quality, and fast printing and scanning of documents. You’ll also be able to print and scan from your mobile device with the Epson Smart Panel app.

Like the Epson EcoTank ET-8500, the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 requires a high initial cost, though that’s reduced by Best Buy’s discount. However, you’ll be enjoying savings in the long run with the printer’s cartridge-free system that uses low-cost ink bottles for refills. The printer comes with enough ink to last up to two years, so it will be a while before you spend on anything else for the Epson EcoTank ET-8550.

Not all printer deals are worth buying. Some of them, particularly the extremely cheap ones, won’t live up to your expectations. If you want a dependable all-in-one printer, we suggest making an investment with the Epson EcoTank ET-8550. Right now is an excellent time to do so as it’s on sale from Best Buy for $700, for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $800. We’re not sure when the bargain ends though, so if you think the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 all-in-one printer is the perfect addition to your home or office, you should complete your transaction for it immediately.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
