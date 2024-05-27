Get this LaserJet printer for $119 in HP’s Memorial Day sale

With the big shift to working from home, printers have become an important part of everyday life, even if you don’t really use one regularly, and while some of the best printers from the best printer brands can be very expensive, some budget-friendly versions are not. So, if you don’t do a ton of printing on a day-to-day basis, a budget printer like the HP LaserJet M209dw is the way to go, and there’s even a solid Memorial Day discount on it directly from HP. While it usually goes for $149, you can grab it now for just $119, which is a nice $30 knocked off the price.

Why you should buy the HP LaserJet M209dw Printer

The HP LaserJet M209dw is a monochrome printing laser that’s great for things like text documents or even character sheets for those who want to play tabletop roleplaying games. It can print at a very impressive 30 ppm, so your prints will be done relatively quickly, while the monthly recommended print volume of between 200 and 2,000 pages should be more than enough for most needs. The 600 x 600 dpi resolution isn’t too bad, although it is on the lower end, which is to be expected at this price point.

In terms of connectivity, you actually have quite a lot of options, including Apple AirPrint, the HP Smart App, and Mopria, as well as printing directly using a Wi-Fi connection, all of which make life a lot easier. There is, of course, ethernet and USB connectivity as well if you want to connect your PC to the printer directly. It also has duplex printing, so you can print on both sides, and the 150-sheet input tray means you don’t have to constantly restock it, although the output tray is only 100 sheets, so you’ll need to be careful of that in the long run.

The HP LaserJet M209dw is an excellent budget-friendly printer that’s perfect for low-performance needs, especially with the discount from HP that brings it down to just $119. That said, if you still want something a little bit different, you could always grab yourself one of these other great printer deals instead.

