 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Early Prime Big Deal Day Deal: HP touchscreen laptop for $500 — $100 off

By
HP 15 inch touchscreen laptop deal for early Prime Big Deal Days
HP

When it comes to specs, hardware, and capabilities, it’s hard to beat the HP touchscreen laptop offer that’s available today as an early deal as part of Amazon’s October Prime event, also called Prime Big Deal Days. Down to $500, from $600, you’re saving $100. But this laptop has 40GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in total, including a 512GB solid-state drive and 512GB external SSD.  It’s also powered by an Intel i3 six-core processor. With the 15.6-inch touchscreen display utilizing Intel UHD graphics, again, it’s going to be difficult to find a comparable option at this price range. It’s a limited-time deal so if you’re interested, don’t wait around.

Why you should shop this HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop early Prime Day Big Deal Days offer

Most laptops at this price point sacrifice a lot of power to offer a reasonable price. Now, you won’t be gaming and playing all the hottest titles on this HP touchscreen laptop. You will be able to do pretty much anything else. It features a six-core Intel i3 processor, 40GB of RAM, and has 1TB of storage space total across two solid-state drives. You get a 512GB solid-state drive installed inside and it also comes with a 512GB external solid-state drive. Plus, it’s running Windows 11 Pro, not Chrome OS or a slimmed-down operating system. You get the full desktop experience here.

Additional features include the 15.6-inch touchscreen display, USB Type-C support, and an Office 365 trial if you want to test run Microsoft’s latest Office Suite. Fast charging allows you to charge the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes. That’s ideal if you’re traveling and need a quick boost.

Overall, it’s highly functional, has a lot of great features, and normally, it’s priced pretty well. But with the current Prime Big Deal Days offer that price is even lower than ever — discounted by $100. That means you can get your hands on it right now for $500 instead of $600. This is a limited-time deal, however, which means it’s probably not going to last for the entire Prime Big Deal Days event, which kicks off in October.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The HP Omen gaming PC is $700 off the day after Labor Day
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

HP has continued its Labor Day deals for a little longer, meaning there’s still time to save $700 off the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. If you’re looking for a setup to rest at home rather than a gaming laptop, this is an ideal opportunity to do so for less. Usually $2,050, it’s down to $1,350 for a limited time, making this one of the better gaming PC deals at the moment. If that sounds instantly appealing, you’re in the right place. We’re here to tell you more about this attractive HP Omen 45L deal.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L
HP doesn’t feature in our look at the best gaming PCs, but don’t let that put you off -- HP is a highly respected brand and has been around for a long time. With this HP Omen 45L, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700K processor along with 16GB of Kingston Fury 5200 memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The highlight is its graphics card -- an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It’s a great choice at this price and perfect for teaming up with one of the best gaming monitors.

Read more
The HP Omen gaming laptop dropped under $1,000 for Labor Day
The HP Omen-16t Gaming Laptop.

PC gaming is more popular than ever before, and popular brands like HP are really starting to up the ante when it comes to hardware. From powerful desktop machines to gaming-optimized Windows laptops, the best gaming tech of 2024 is designed to go anywhere and do just about anything. And speaking of HP, we came across a fantastic promo while sorting through gaming laptop deals earlier today.

Right now, you’ll be able to order the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t-wf100 for $950. At full price, this model costs $1,500. Not only is this one of the best gaming PC deals we’ve come across in a while, but it’s also an outstanding laptop for anyone looking for a fast and powerful PC with excellent picture quality and motion capabilities.

Read more
We gave these products a 9 out 10, and they’re on sale for Labor Day
The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV in a modern-styled living room.

Labor Day deals have largely ended, but there are still some fantastic deals available. In fact, there are fantastic deals on some of our favorite products of the past year. If you're having trouble deciding what to buy, we're here to help you. What's so special about this roundup of Labor Day deals? They've all received a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars by our reviewers, who thoroughly tested them before giving their honest opinion. We put whole-hearted recommendations behind all of these products, so you won't regret purchasing any of the items that we've highlighted below.

If you're thinking about buying any of these high-scoring products, we highly recommend completing your transactions as soon as possible. That's because we're not the only ones who think highly of these devices: We expect a lot of shoppers to have them in their wish lists. Labor Day is over, so these deals could end at any second. If you don't want to miss out on the savings, push through with your purchase immediately.
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones (9 out of 10) -- $132, was $180

Read more