When it comes to specs, hardware, and capabilities, it’s hard to beat the HP touchscreen laptop offer that’s available today as an early deal as part of Amazon’s October Prime event, also called Prime Big Deal Days. Down to $500, from $600, you’re saving $100. But this laptop has 40GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in total, including a 512GB solid-state drive and 512GB external SSD. It’s also powered by an Intel i3 six-core processor. With the 15.6-inch touchscreen display utilizing Intel UHD graphics, again, it’s going to be difficult to find a comparable option at this price range. It’s a limited-time deal so if you’re interested, don’t wait around.

Why you should shop this HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop early Prime Day Big Deal Days offer

Most laptops at this price point sacrifice a lot of power to offer a reasonable price. Now, you won’t be gaming and playing all the hottest titles on this HP touchscreen laptop. You will be able to do pretty much anything else. It features a six-core Intel i3 processor, 40GB of RAM, and has 1TB of storage space total across two solid-state drives. You get a 512GB solid-state drive installed inside and it also comes with a 512GB external solid-state drive. Plus, it’s running Windows 11 Pro, not Chrome OS or a slimmed-down operating system. You get the full desktop experience here.

Additional features include the 15.6-inch touchscreen display, USB Type-C support, and an Office 365 trial if you want to test run Microsoft’s latest Office Suite. Fast charging allows you to charge the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes. That’s ideal if you’re traveling and need a quick boost.

Overall, it’s highly functional, has a lot of great features, and normally, it’s priced pretty well. But with the current Prime Big Deal Days offer that price is even lower than ever — discounted by $100. That means you can get your hands on it right now for $500 instead of $600. This is a limited-time deal, however, which means it’s probably not going to last for the entire Prime Big Deal Days event, which kicks off in October.