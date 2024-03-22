Don’t miss this huge sale on HP printers — from just $50

If you’re in the market for printer deals, you’re in luck because HP just launched a massive sale on printers with prices that go as low as $50. HP is one of the best printer brands, so you know you’ll be getting a top-quality device whether you buy a budget-friendly printer or a premium one with all the bells and whistles. Take your pick among all the available options with discounts in HP’s printer sale, but you need to hurry with your decision because these bargains may end at any moment.

What to buy in HP’s printer sale

For those who just need a basic printer, the most affordable one in HP’s ongoing sale is the HP Deskjet 2755e all-in-one printer, which is down to from $85 for savings of $35. It can print, copy, and scan, and it can even accept mobile or wireless printing jobs. Another cheap option is the HP Envy 6055e all-in-one printer, which also offers all of the basic features, plus two-sided and borderless printing. From its regular price of $130, it’s down to after a $50 discount. There’s also the HP LaserJet M110w wireless printer, a laser printer that’s following a $30 discount on its sticker price of $129.

For a refillable tank and ultra-low cost printing, you may want to consider the HP Smart Tank 5000 all-in-one printer, which will be after a $100 discount on its original price of $250. It even comes with up to two years’ worth of ink! For a busy office, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9135e wireless all-in-one printer is highly recommended with its fast printing and two 250-sheet input trays. Instead of $400, you’ll only have to for this high-performance printer, for savings of $100.

HP’s printer sale is offering discounts on a wide range of models, so if you’re thinking about buying one, you should take advantage of the offers while they’re still online. They can disappear at any moment, and once they’re gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at them. Whether it’s for personal use, for everyone in the family, or for your small business, you won’t regret getting a printer by HP, especially at a price that’s much cheaper than usual.

