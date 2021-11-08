The best webcams for streaming for 2021

If you’re planning on livestreaming, these days, you’ll need more than a standard webcam designed for videoconferencing. And you certainly won’t want to just settle for the webcam that came with your laptop. You’ll need a webcam that not only fits your needs and budget but is also designed to handle livestreaming.

If you’re worried about having to sift through all the webcam brands and their products to find the right streaming webcam for you, our list of the best streaming webcams will help you relax a little. We’ve already gathered the best streaming webcams on the market, and you’re sure to find one among them that ticks all your streaming-related boxes.

Whatever your needs or budget, these are the best webcams for streaming in 2021.

The best webcams for streaming at a glance

The best webcam for livestreaming: Razer Kiyo

Why should you buy this? You’ll get a 1080p webcam with its own lighting and customizable brightness levels, all at an affordable price.



Who’s it for? For livestreamers who don’t want to spend more than $100 on a pro-level webcam.



Why we picked the Razer Kiyo:

It’s no wonder we named this webcam “the best webcam for streaming” on our list of the best webcams. After all, the Razer Kiyo is proof that you don’t need to spend a lot to get a lot. For less than $100, you’ll get a webcam that comes with its own lighting (in the form of a 5600K ring light that surrounds the camera), a 720p resolution at 60 frames per second (which is particularly optimal for those livestreaming games), a 1080p resolution at 30 fps, a rotating bezel that lets you customize your brightness levels, and support for Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit. If you need a solid streaming webcam that won’t break the bank, features its own lighting, and is designed to enhance gaming livestreams, look no further than the Razer Kiyo.

The best budget-friendly webcam for streaming: NexiGo HD 1080p Web Camera

Why should you buy this? You’ll get a Full HD webcam with automatic color correction that’s compatible with a variety of streaming platforms. All for just $30.



Who’s it for? For those new to livestreaming or you’re a livestreamer on a tight budget.



Why we picked the NexiGo HD 1080p Web Camera:

If you’re just starting out as a livestreamer, you may want something that’s less expensive, simple to use, and generally has fewer bells and whistles for you to worry about. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice video quality or settle for less than Full HD. And this NexiGo webcam ticks all of those boxes. For far less than $50, you’ll get a webcam that has plug-and-play USB 2.0 connectivity, dual stereo microphones, echo-cancellation, noise reduction, automatic color correction, and compatibility with a variety of streaming platforms and videoconferencing software including YouTube, Twitch, and Zoom.



The best streaming webcam for Twitch: Razer Kiyo Pro

Why should you buy this? The Kiyo Pro’s 1080p resolution at 60 fps is enough reason for gamers who want to take the quality of their livestreams to the next level.



Who’s it for? For gamers who are serious about livestreaming.



Why we picked the Razer Kiyo Pro:

Twitch isn’t the only platform for livestreaming video games, but it’s primarily known for streaming gameplay, and as such, if you’re going to livestream there, you need to come correct. This means making sure the video quality of your streams is high quality. With the Razer Kiyo Pro, you won’t have any trouble meeting that standard. While 720p at 60 fps resolution is often touted as optimal for livestreaming games, the Kiyo Pro easily exceeds that with its uncompressed 1080p at 60 fps resolution, which means you’ll get virtually no lag, Full HD video while streaming. The Razer Kiyo Pro is among the pricier options on our list, but it’s worth the price when you consider it also has two omnidirectional microphones, USB 3.0 connectivity, a privacy cover, HDR, and a wide-angle lens.

The best 4K webcam for streaming: Dell UltraSharp Webcam

Why should you buy this? If you need to produce professional-grade live broadcasts, this webcam delivers the polished 4K resolution you need.



Who’s it for? For livestreamers who want more than Full HD and can afford the hefty price tag that comes with 4K.



Why we picked the Dell UltraSharp Webcam:

Not all livestreams involve gaming. If you need to do a live broadcast for work, it may be worth it to you to upgrade to the UltraSharp’s 4K at 24 and 30 fps resolution and other professional-level features, especially if you need to ensure that your live broadcast runs as smoothly as possible. The Dell UltraSharp webcam also comes with A.I. auto framing, video noise reduction, HDR, an adjustable field of view (65, 78, or 90 degrees), support for Windows Hello facial recognition, and a privacy shutter cap. It, however, does not have a built-in microphone, so you’ll need to get a headset or other stand-alone microphone.



The best webcam for streaming in low-light environments: Logitech C922 Pro Stream

Why should you buy this? With the C922 Pro Stream’s light correction and HD autofocus features, those less-than-ideal, low-light situations won’t stop you from streaming hi-def video.



Who’s it for? For those who can’t avoid streaming in low-light situations.



Why we picked the Logitech C922 Pro Stream:

For less than $100, you be able to snag a webcam that lets you stream in either Full HD at 30 fps or 720p at 60 fps, the latter of which is best for blazing-fast streaming free of distortions and lags. You’ll also get light-correction and autofocus features that will ensure you have the best lighting for your streams, regardless of your actual lighting conditions. The C922 Pro Stream also comes with two omnidirectional mics, a 78-degree field of view, and a tripod.



