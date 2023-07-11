With the new RTX 40 series graphics cards coming out, a lot of folks with high-end gaming builds are likely pushing the limits on what their monitors can do. Fortunately, there are a lot of great monitor deals going for Prime Day, and not just on gaming monitors. If you’re looking for a simple monitor for working from home, or have a budget gaming build, we’ve collected something for everybody in our picks below.

Our Favorite Prime Day Monitor Deal

The Samsung Odyssey G51C runs in the same Samsung lineup as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 and the Samsung Odyssey G7, both of which are some of the best gaming monitors on the market, so the G5 comes with an impressive pedigree and is one of the best Prime Day deals to pick up. With a 2k resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, you have a lot of leeway with how you can run your games, either with a focus on FPS for things like Fortnite or a focus on resolution and graphical settings, such as with CyberPunk 2077. The G5 also has an impressively short response time of 1 ms (MPRT), making it snappy and great for games with a lot of action. It also runs AMD FreeSync Premium, which still works perfectly fine even if you’re on an Nvidia graphics card.

Besides everything mentioned above, it also comes with HDR10 and a peak brightness of roughly 300 nits without HDR on, so it’s perfectly fine to use in a well-light room or in the daytime without any issues. That also means you get really vibrant images and high contrast, so you can enjoy gaming, watching stuff, and potentially even doing some graphical work if you feel like it. All that said, one of the most impressive things about this monitor is that the discount from Best Buy brings it down to just $250, rather than the usual $400, which is an incredible price for a monitor with so many features.

More Prime Day Monitor Deals We Love

Of course, if the Samsung Odyssey G5 doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, there are a lot of other great Prime Day monitor deals to take advantage of, but let’s take a look at some of our favorite picks!

Editors' Recommendations