Is there a NordVPN Prime Day deal?

Amazon surprised us with a second Prime Day event this year, dubbed the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. While you may think Prime Day deals in an event like this are limited to just Amazon products like Echos and Kindles, plenty of other companies are hopping on the bandwagon to compete with Amazon’s low prices. Everyone loves a shopping holiday!

NordVPN is having a one day deal on their top-of-the line VPN service. For a few more hours, you can get a two-year NordVPN subscription for 64% off and three months for free. That comes out to $159 for 27 months — a steep discount from the full price of $447. Grab it before this October Prime Day deal disappears!

Why you should buy NordVPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.

At this point, most people are familiar with the benefits of VPNs and being able to access geo-blocked content. But each VPN has its additional perks, and the ones from NordVPN are pretty great. For example, one of the biggest aspects of geo-blocking and using VPNs is how many countries you can access it from, and for NordVPN, that’s a total of 59. Plus, they’re all high-speed servers, so you shouldn’t see a significant impact on your speed when using a VPN. Even better, you get to use the VPN with up to six different devices at once, so you can share it with your family to help keep them protected as well.

Speaking of protection, NordVPN also has a malware protector that helps you avoid dangerous sites and downloads, blocking access to either if it detects that there’s something fishy going on, which is great for those who aren’t that tech-savvy. There’s also ad-blocker tech baked in and anti-tracker protection for things like cookies, which is handy in a world where everything about us is tracked. Finally, if you opt for the VPN Plus or Complete package, you also get NordPass, which is Nord’s password manager, and if you go for the Complete package, you get 1TB of encrypted cloud storage through NordLocker.

So, while the Complete package is a bit on the pricier side, it’s one of the best VPN deals you’re going to find, especially with the 64% discount on the Complete bundle. You don’t want to miss this Prime Early Access Sale deal on what we’ve dubbed the best VPNs available today, so grab it before the sales event is over.

