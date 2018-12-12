Share

You may mostly associate the Anker brand with its plethora of tech accessories available on sites like Amazon. From power banks, to cables, to USB hubs, Anker does it all. But did you know the company is also a major player in the projector space? The company has several models to choose from, and right now, they are all deeply discounted, making it a great time to grab one. We’re not talking about the hanging-from-the-ceiling, private 100-person movie theatre-style mega projectors. No, we’re talking so-small-it-fits-in-your-pocket projectors.

Check out these three excellent deals. If you like ’em, better act quickly as these are not going to be around for long.

Nebula Mars II

It looks like a cross between a Darth Vader’s picnic basket, and HAL’s unblinking eye lens from 2001: A Space Odyssey. In reality, the appropriately named Nebula Mars II is an Android 7.1-powered 720p micro projector, that packs a full cinema experience into a tiny, 3.75-pound portable device. You get 10 watts of stereo sound, an image size that can be adjusted from 30 inches to 150 inches, and an auto-focus feature that ensures you’re always getting a bright and crisp image. Four hours of battery life and great connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring complete the package.

Available on Amazon, for one day only: December 15. Regularly $500, it’s on sale for $330 ($170 off).

Nebula Capsule

After racking up an impressive amount of backer support on Kickstarter, this micro projector is now in general release, and it’s a crazy little gadget. Comparisons to a can of soda aren’t hyperbole — weighing in at 15 ounces, and entirely wrapped in aluminum, the Nebula Capsule could easily be mistaken for a carbonated beverage. Amazingly, it still carries the same HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Screen Mirroring options as the much larger Mars II. It gets four hours of battery life, runs Android 7.1, pumps out 5 watts of 360-degree sound, and can throw an image as large as 100 inches. The only downside is its 854×480 resolution, but given how tiny this thing is, do you care?

Available on Amazon from December 12 to 26. Regularly $300, it’s on sale for $240 ($60 off). Also available in red for $246.

Nebula Prizm

Buying a full-featured projector for $100 would have seemed impossible just a few years ago, and yet that’s the regular price of the Anker Nebula Prizm, a micro projector that looks like a cross between a Google Home and a ceramic casserole dish. Perhaps that’s what makes it such an ideal video companion — it just looks at home no matter where you put it. Looks aside, this thing throws a 35- to 65-inch image, at 800 x 480 pixels, but manages to do so with an impressive 500 lumens. HDMI and USB connections are standard, as are 5 watts of audio. It may not be a replacement for that 75-inch 4K TV you’ve been eyeing, but at this price, you could put one in every bedroom and have a few bucks left over.

Available on Amazon, from December 2 to 26. Regularly $100, it’s on sale for $80 ($20 off)