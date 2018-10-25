Share

Popular electronics manufacturer Anker announced its latest additions to the smart media universe, sharing the news of a brand new smart speaker line and microprojector at its Anker On Board event on Thursday, October 26.

The smart speaker line, called the Model Series, will feature a pair of speakers called the Model Zero and Model Zero+. Both are semi-portable speakers that come in an oval shape, with a small hole toward the top that allows you to carry it like a boombox. The larger Model Zero+ will feature five hours of battery life, Dolby Audio processing, and comes with the “designed by Scan Speak” label — something the company claims indicates that speaker will have even better definition.

The Model Zero will feature 10 hours of battery life, but slightly worse audio quality. Both devices feature Google Assistant integration built-in, so you can easily use them to get news, check the weather, and act as an alarm clock. They will launch in November and have an MSRP of $200 and $250, respectively.

In addition to the smart speakers, Anker also announced an updated version of it’s Nebula Capsule micro projector. The new model, called the Nebula Capsule II, offers the same small footprint as its predecessor — it’s about the size and shape of a can of Coke — but with improved functionality for more discerning viewers. The projector features 200 ANSI lumens of brightness and a resolution of 1280 x 720, with dual 8-watt speakers for relatively robust sound on the go. It runs on the Android TV platform, which means it offers support for Google Play, YouTube, Hulu Plus, Netflix, and thousands of other apps. But the biggest improvement Anker made to this mini projector comes in terms of connectivity. The device now supports USB Type C, HDMI, and USB, as well as offering a 3.5 mm AUX Out, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Chromecast wireless connectivity. That means that virtually anything you want to plug or stream to the Nebula Capsule 2 will be easily playable.

The new projector will be funded via a Kickstarter campaign that will begin at 7 a.m. PT on Friday, October 26, which may concern some, but seeing as Anker is an established brand, we have little reason to believe it won’t deliver. Super early birds can snag one for just $349, but later backers will get one for $359 and $399, respectively. But as always, we offer words of caution before backing any crowdfunding campaign.