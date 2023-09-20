Anker Soundcore has two new portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers that fall under the Motion family of products: the $80 Motion 300 and the $60 Motion 100. The metal-clad speakers come in three color choices and feature support for hi-res audio. They will be available later this fall — you can buy the Motion 300 on October 9 (black only), with the other two colors coming in November/December. The black version of the Motion 100 will be available in November, with its two other colors coming in early 2024, according to Anker.

Both speakers pick up on the styling cues that Soundcore launched with its Motion X600 speaker — they use the same all-metal diagonally-striped grille as the X600 as well as that larger speaker’s rubberized non-metal surfaces and protected buttons. The three colors are Mirage Black, Frost Blue, and Fern Green.

Recommended Videos

Despite the metal, both speakers float and are fully waterproof, with an IPX7 rating. Pool parties will be the perfect venue for these portables, but you may want to avoid beaches — they don’t offer any resistance to dust or sand.

The Motion 300 packs 30 watts of stereo power which it delivers via two 15-watt drivers, while the Motion 100 sends its 20 watts through two 10-watt drivers. Both speakers are compatible with Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, which supports up to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio when you connect the speakers to a compatible Android phone.

The Motion 300 also sports a handy automatic tuning feature. Onboard sensors can tell whether the speaker is oriented vertically, horizontally, or lying flat on its back and can change the EQ to get the best sound for these positions. Both speakers have access to several EQ presets inside the Soundcore app as well as a full manual equalizer for your personalized settings.

The Motion 300’s battery can provide up to 13 hours of playtime (at 50% volume) while the Motion 100 offers 12 hours of playtime. Both come with built-in carry straps, but the Motion 300’s strap is removable while the Motion 100’s is permanently attached.

Editors' Recommendations