 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Klipsch takes on Marshall with three new portable and rugged Bluetooth speakers

Simon Cohen
By
Klipsch City Series Bluetooth Speakers.
Klipsch

Klipsch has added three new Bluetooth speakers to its lineup, and each has been named after an American city with deep roots in music-making. The Klipsch Music City Series includes the Austin, the Nashville, and the Detroit. All three speakers have been ruggedized and carry an IP67 rating, effectively making them dustproof and waterproof. You can wirelessly sync them with other Klipsch speakers, and thanks to built-in mics, they can double as speakerphones. The $99 Austin and $149 Nashville will be available in the coming weeks, while the $299 Detroit will arrive in 2024.

Klipsch City Series Austin Bluetooth Speaker.
Klipsch City Series Austin Bluetooth Speaker. Klipsch

As the smallest of the trio, the 10-watt Austin measures just 4.1 inches per side and is only 1.7 inches thick. It sports a single 1.5-inch full-frequency driver and two passive radiators for bass. On the back, you’ll find a strap that has been designed to let you mount the Austin to a bike’s handlebars, or to any other object that you can find.

Klipsch City Series Austin Bluetooth Speaker attached to bike handlebars.
Klipsch

It weighs in at a scant 14 ounces and its rechargeable battery lasts a claimed 12 hours when fully charged.

Klipsch City Series Nashville Bluetooth Speaker.
Klipsch City Series Nashville Bluetooth Speaker. Klipsch

The midsized, 20-watt Nashville has been designed to offer 360-degree sound using two opposing 2.25-inch full-range drivers, and two 3.78-inch x 2.5-inch rectangular passive radiators for bass. It weighs a more substantial 2.4 pounds, and its internal battery will give you a claimed 24-hours of playtime. Unlike the smaller Austin, you can use the Nashville’s battery to charge your other devices using a USB-C cable.

Klipsch City Series Detroit Bluetooth Speaker.
Klipsch City Series Detroit Bluetooth Speaker. Klipsch

The Detroit grabs the heavyweight status of the group at 5.5 pounds. Klipsch hasn’t released a full set of specs for the Detroit yet, so we don’t know how many watts it has, but we do know the driver configuration: two 3-inch drivers and two 1-inch tweeters, accompanied by four force-canceling passive radiators.

Recommended Videos

It’s measures 13 inches and its battery is also good for a claimed 24 hours of playtime.

Klipsch Connect app showing settings for the Klipsch Nashville speaker.
Klipsch

All three speakers can be controlled by the Klipsch Connect app, which gives you control over EQ, as well as the ability to perform firmware updates when available.

Related

If the Klipsch Music City Series looks familiar, it’s because it closely mirrors Marshall’s Willen, Emberton, and Middleton Bluetooth speakers. The dimensions, weight, ruggedness, power, and driver configurations are all very similar, as are the prices: Marshall asks $120 for the Willen, $150 for the Emberton, and $300 for the Middleton.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Skullcandy’s new Bluetooth speaker lineup boasts big battery life for $30 to $80
The Skullcandy Ounce Bluetooth portable speakers.

Skullcandy, well-known for its range of affordable and colorful headphones and earbuds, is throwing its hat into the compact Bluetooth speaker ring with a new lineup of waterproof speakers that boast some impressive battery life and that range in price from just $30 to $80.

With summer in full swing, Skullcandy's got eyes on poolside parties and camping trips with its first attempt at the price-conscious Bluetooth speaker crowd that includes five new cleverly-named devices that start with the basic Ounce ($30) and Kilo ($40) models before moving into the slightly more feature-rich Terrain Mini ($40), Terrain ($60), and the biggest in the line, the Terrain XL ($80).

Read more
Klipsch cranks up the karaoke with its first wireless party speakers
Klipsch Gig XL party speaker with wired microphone.

Klipsch Gig XXL Klipsch

Party speakers -- powerful and often colorfully lit portable Bluetooth loudspeakers -- have been a growing category for several years. In fact, we've seen a lot of the big brands in audio -- like Sony, JBL, and LG -- getting in on the act with a variety of models and prices. But the way you can really tell that this is no longer a flavor-of-the-month trend is that Klipsch is now a player too.

Read more
McIntosh’s new $6,000 speaker is a vintage blast from the past
McIntosh ML1 MKII speaker on a matching stand, with grille removed.

McIntosh might be best known for its receivers and amplifiers -- the ones with the iconic blue-backlit VU meters -- but the American audio brand has also produced some fine speakers over the years. Today, the company has decided to resurrect its very first model -- the ML1 -- by maintaining the full vintage vibe of the 1970s era with a boxy, wooden enclosure, while bringing the audio components fully up to date. Acquiring the new ML1 MKII won't be cheap; each speaker will sell for $6,000 -- and that doesn't include the cost of the optional (but highly desirable) matching wooden stand, complete with aluminum McIntosh badging.

McIntosh ML1 MKII (left) and original ML1 McIntosh

Read more