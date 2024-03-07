LG’s pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker doubles as a soundbar

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’re looking at the new LG StanbyMe Speaker — a $200 portable Bluetooth speaker that can be wirelessly linked with the company’s StanbyMe display. An included mounting cradle lets you attach the speaker to the display’s adjustable stand. You can order the StanbyMe Speaker starting March 7 from LG’s U.S. website. LG says that following today’s launch in the U.S. and Korea, the speaker is scheduled to be available globally.

Though the StandbyMe Speaker connects via Bluetooth to the StandbyMe display, the connection is managed by LG’s Wow Orchestra feature, which sends audio to both the external speaker and the display’s internal speakers simultaneously for a more immersive sound. Once linked, the display’s remote can control both products and you can see an on-screen display of the speaker’s status.

LG says the portable speaker offers up to 16 hours of playtime via its rechargeable battery which charges via USB-C. The 2.2-pound speaker also has customizable LED lighting that can be configured with a companion app for iOS and Android.

Powering the sound is a pair of 20mm tweeters and a single racetrack-shaped (42x80mm) woofer, which is supported by dual passive radiators for deeper bass. With all three drivers combined, the StandbyMe Speaker delivers up to 20 watts of power.

Though it’s small and light enough to go almost anywhere, you may want to avoid pools — its IPX5 rating will protect if from splashes of water, but not total immersion.

Announced shortly before CES 2022, the StanbyMe is a portable, battery-powered touchscreen and wireless smart display that LG currently sells for $1,000. It was joined in 2023 by the StanbyMe Go, an even more portable version that folds up into its own briefcase-style carrying case.

