Morel Audio Biggie wireless speaker promises big sound in a small package

Morel Audio BIGGIE portable speaker in Oak Wood.
Morel Audio

Despite its name, the Morel Audio Biggie wireless speaker is a very portable Bluetooth speaker. You can easily carry the portable, battery-operated speaker around from room to room or while out and about thanks to the built-in leather-like handle.

Measuring just 7 inches tall by 7 inches wide and looking to be about 3.5 inches or so in depth, the 5.7-pound Biggie boasts advanced digital signal processing (DSP) technology that optimizes sound quality. It includes a two-way bass reflex system with 60-watt Class D amplifiers; a custom-made 4-inch, 45-watt woofer; and Morel’s own 25mm, 15W soft dome tweeter. So expect both booming bass and clear high frequency from the small package while listening both at home and while on the go.

As a wireless speaker, you can connect to a source like a smartphone, tablet, or laptop computer via Bluetooth 5.3, the latest version that affords an extended range to up to 50 meters (164 feet). This means you can leave your phone inside while listening to tunes on the back deck without worrying that the signal will cut out.

Morel Audio BIGGIE in the Ruby Red finish, sitting atop a coffee table.
Morel Audio

The Biggie runs on a rechargeable battery, so you can use it just about anywhere for up to 20 hours per charge (at about half volume) before it needs a battery boost. A full charge takes about two hours, but you can also give it a 20-minute quick charge for an extra four hours.

While the Biggie speaker — effectively a smaller version of Morel Audio’s Högtalare speaker — doesn’t come in a rugged, weather-resistant chassis that makes it rated for outdoor use, there’s no reason you can’t bring it with you onto the shaded patio or deck or use it poolside for a short period of time.

Morel Audio BIGGIE in white.
Morel Audio

Design-wise, the speaker is pretty darned cute. It somehow both resembles clock speakers of yesteryear while also employing a chic and modern design. On the surface are buttons for power, volume up/down, Bluetooth pairing, and true wireless stereo (TWS) mode, along with a 3.5mm port for private listening via wired headphones.

The Morel Audio Biggie sells for $299 and comes in nine colors, including basic options like Cosmic Black, Minimal White, and Oak Wood and funkier, bolder finishes like Denim Sky, Ruby Red, Midnight Blue, Golden Glow, Olive Green, and Aqua Frost.

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
